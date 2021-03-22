Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld is a familiar face to many, but the city’s populace, for the most part, only gets to see his professional side.
This week, the Daily Times subjected the good-natured chief to its new “10 Questions,” in which the featured person fields 10 nosy and sometimes-offbeat questions about their lives. The intent of the article is to get a glimpse inside the lives of those who are making a difference in the community, beyond simply their jobs and public personas.
The chief began working with the City of Watertown Fire Department as a firefighter in 1993, after answering an ad for an auxiliary firefighter.
“I had no prior experience in this profession before that time and was then going to school for accounting,” Biefeld said. “I had just wanted to find a way to help the community. After getting into this field, i knew it was what I wanted to do. I proceeded to the certifications needed for the fire service after I started and went on to get my paramedic license in 1997.”
Biefeld has an associate’s degree from Fox Valley Technical College, a bachelor’s degree from Columbia Southern University, and is a graduate of the Executive Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy.
Before becoming a firefighter, Biefeld worked a in a few different professions. Starting at the age of 14, he worked in agriculture.
“I had a summer job taking the tassels off of corn,” he said. “I worked in fast food when in high school and a little after that time. That was before I went into the factory setting as a die setter and bindery operator while attending school for accounting and fire certifications.”
Biefeld grew up on a farm in Ixonia and has lived in the Watertown area most of his 50-plus years. He has been married for more than 30 years and has two older daughters and two adopted children. He and his wife have also been foster parents for the last 16 years.
Here are the 10 questions that were fielded by Biefeld:
1. If you weren’t a firefighter, what would you most likely be doing with your life to make a living?
While I was going through paramedic school, I really enjoyed the emergency department and had thought at that time, if I was not in the fire service I would have been an emergency room doctor.
2. What are your top three favorite TV shows of all time and why?
We don’t watch much TV and, for the most part, will record shows and we may end up watching that show several months later. With today’s shows, I like to watch the Packers play, also “Seal Team” and “Supernatural.”
3. What are your top three movies of all time and why?
I do not have a list of favorite movies, as I tend to watch a movie once and don’t watch it again. I am not one that needs to go out when a movie is released, but usually after it comes to disc or on TV. The times that we do go to the movie theater, are usually when there is a children’s movie to bring the family to watch.
4. Who are some of your favorite musicians and why?
I like music from the ‘80’s, country and, at times, some music from the ‘60’s.
5. Have you read any good books lately that you would recommend?
I like to read when I get a chance and try to change it up from a fictional book to a leadership book. I like Lincoln Child and Doug Preston as fictional authors, but a few books I have read for leadership has been “Mission, Men, and Me” by Pete Babler and “Its Your Ship” by Michael Abrashoff
6. What three persons in history would you most like to meet and why?
I would like to met my great-great grandfather Otto Biefeld to get to know him better, and to learn more about the history of our family and what it was like to settle in the early years of Watertown. I would also like to meet Leif Erikson, to see if he made it to America. Benjamin Franklin, as well, because he had a very interesting life and he is also the founder of the first volunteer fire company in the United States.
7. What hobbies do you enjoy?
I like hearing about and researching Watertown history. I was a board member of the Watertown Historical Society, but stepped down due to demands of this position, but still enjoy learning all I can on history. I really enjoy going to auctions to learn more about unique items and the history of the area and have recently been exposed to metal detecting for artifacts, which has been fun and allows for exercise, as well.
8. How do you think you have changed from the age of 21 to now?
When I was 21, I was just starting out with my family and have learned a lot along the way, I learned how to be a parent and raise two wonderful daughters and continue to use that experience to raise our younger children and foster children. I have found a profession that is what I believe is the best job in the world and should not be taken for granted. Other things that have changed is that I am a bit heavier and have more gray hair than when I was 21.
9. What do you have more of, Packers’ apparel or Brewers’ stuff? Maybe neither ... and you are Cubs/Bears fan?
I am a Packer fan and have more Packer apparel. At this time, the Packers are the only sport I follow.
10. What would you order if it was your last meal?
This would be a blue cheese burger with a side of fries and wings as an appetizer.
