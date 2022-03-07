JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Area Tourism Council has announced their April 2021 updated website, enjoyjeffersoncounty.com, reached 118,135 page views in 2021.
This is a 100% increase from 2020 page views (54,913) and a nearly 50% increase from 2019 (81,154), which was the group’s previous high page view number.
“When we launched our updated website in April 2021, Jefferson County residents, business owners and employees, and visitors were looking for ways to explore the world safely,” said JCATC President Katie Newcomb. “We are happy to see the improvements we made to our website have resonated and encouraged visitors to explore more when they visit Jefferson County,” added Newcomb.
The website updates came after more than a decade with the former design and were made utilizing grant funding from a TRAVEL Grant awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism in 2020. The newly designed website is much more photo-focused and features engaging content like the “Top 5” things to do in every season, a comprehensive calendar of events, a robust directory of businesses and services throughout Jefferson County, and a monthly drawing for gift certificates for various Jefferson County restaurants and attractions. In addition, their blog and accompanying monthly newsletter provide first-hand accounts and experiences that highlight the cultural, arts, music, history, parks, outdoor recreation, and tourism-sector business and organization offerings within the 10 communities and surrounding areas in Jefferson County. The enjoyjeffersoncounty.com website was designed by Jennifer Creative of Germantown.
The increase in page views comes at a time when Jefferson County has partnered with Discover Mediaworks’ brand: Discover Wisconsin, on a three-year program to promote Jefferson County on their TV series, blogs, and digital presence and shorts. JCATC has been working with county officials and Discover Wisconsin producers to help create interesting stories about the county’s best, and hidden, tourism treasures. “We are delighted to work with the Discover Wisconsin team,” said Newcomb. “Four of our communities, including Fort Atkinson, Johnson Creek, Watertown, and Whitewater, have experience working with Discover Wisconsin and are thrilled to work together to showcase all communities, big and small, that make Jefferson County a great place to live, work, and play,” Newcomb added.
The Jefferson County episode is currently being filmed and expected to air in September. Additional blogs, digital shorts, podcast opportunities, and episodes showcasing different Jefferson County tourism elements are expected to launch throughout the three-year program, ending in 2024.
The Jefferson County Area Tourism Council consists of area chamber, municipal tourism departments, and business representatives.
