JEFFERSON — One of Jefferson County’s kindest-spirited and longest-tenured governmental department heads, Gail Scott, is calling it a career after four decades of service, including helping manage the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott’s retirement is effective Jan. 21, 2022.
“Gail has spent a lifetime of dedication to Jefferson County, not only in her current role as the director of public health, but she also grew up in the greater Fort Atkinson area,” Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier said Monday as he reflected on Scott’s pending professional exit.
Wehmeier said Scott handled emergencies calmly and effectively, no matter their size and scope.
“Gail brought a passion to providing the best public health programs to all she served in a caring and professional manner,” he said. “This included great collaboration with various healthcare stakeholders and the use of community engagement processes.”
Wehmeier called Scott, “a key leader” in the development and ongoing care of the Rock River Free Clinic and Community Dental Clinic, as well as in the transition to a successor organization to ensure all people have access to health care.
The administrator said Scott was also instrumental, with partners, in the county being recognized as a Gold Level Healthy Community Designation for two consecutive cycles — one of a few entities to receive this designation.
“Gail was passionate about being innovative with her team as it looked at new ideas and programs to meet the community’s needs. Gail will be missed, but her sense of loyalty and duty to the county will ensure that a smooth transition will occur,” Wehmeier said.
Scott will continue to reside in Fort Atkinson as she eases into her post-career — and perhaps especially, post-pandemic, “civilian” lifestyle.
“I have strong ties to Jefferson County because my mom was born in Fort Atkinson and my dad was born in Jefferson,” Scott said one recent day on a break from her daily duties leading the county’s health workers. “They actually met because my dad’s brother was working at the courthouse in the courts and my mom worked in the clerk of courts office.”
Scott’s uncle introduced her mom and dad, and they married during WW II. Her grandfather, Earl McNitt, served on the county’s board of supervisors.
“So I have lots of ties to Jefferson County,” Scott said. “I was born in Fort Atkinson and, except for college, I have lived in Fort Atkinson all my life and raised my son there.”
She lives in Fort Atkinson with her husband.
“We do plan on remaining here, as we enjoy where we live, and we also like the four seasons. It’s been a great place to live,” she said.
Scott knew she wanted to work in the health and medical field from the time she was a little girl.
“Since I was about 5, I wanted to be a doctor,” she recalled. “I had it all planned out and always tried to get good grades. Then, my dad died when I was 16 and I decided I couldn’t afford to go to medical school. The plan was to become a nurse and work for awhile, then go on to medical school. Once I became a nurse and started in public health, I decided I was happy in my career choice and stayed for 40 years.”
Scott graduated from Fort Atkinson High School and went to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for her pre-nursing courses. She applied to UW-Milwaukee for nursing school and she said it helped that she had family who lived there.
“It was very difficult to get in and you had to have a high GPA,” Scott said. “Luckily, I did and was one of those picked. It was a five-year course, but I went to summer school to shorten the time and graduated early.”
Scott’s mom was diagnosed with terminal cancer while she was in nursing school.
“I wanted her to see me graduate, because she was my biggest support in life and while I was in school,” Scott said. “I am the person I am today because of my parents.”
Scott went on to work at Fort HealthCare as a certified nursing assistant, then as a staff registered nurse.
“I also worked as an RN in pediatrics at Watertown Regional Medical Center,” she said, adding she became a public health nurse with Jefferson County in 1981. “I was promoted to public health supervisor in 1985, then became the director/health officer in 1990.”
Scott said she has enjoyed many opportunities while working in public health.
“I was elected as the president of the Wisconsin Public Health Association for a year and got to spend time in Washington, D.C.,” she said. “I think the greatest accomplishment was organizing and being on the board of directors for the Rock River Free Clinic, Community Dental Clinic, and now the Rock River Community Clinic.”
Scott said that making health care available to all has always been among her goals — and among the goals for all who work in public health.
“I’ve also enjoyed working in the public health emergency-preparedness area, responding to emergencies/disasters with emergency management and our local emergency and medical providers,” she said. “Other highlights have been all the great programs and services the health department has provided over the years with our talented staff.”
Not surprisingly, according to Scott, the last few years in the COVID-19 pandemic have been the most difficult of her career.
“To be honest, the last few years have been very difficult for everyone — especially for those of us working in public health or health care,” she said. “COVID-19 has challenged us all and has taken a toll on me, personally. As health officer, I feel so responsible to try to prevent morbidity and mortality, yet I know I can’t do it alone. I have great staff members who are working as hard as they can to try to mitigate the effects of this virus.”
Scott said COVID-19 has been hard on everyone in public health.
“We are just as tired of it as everyone else — maybe more so, because we haven’t been able to do much of anything except COVID-19 response,” she said. “I more than tripled my staff, worked very long hours and sometimes didn’t know how I’d get through the next five minutes. That’s how stressful this has been.”
Scott said that a running joke among those in public health before the pandemic was that most people never knew what public health even was, or what the professionals in it did.
“We long for that anonymity again,” Scott said with a laugh. “To be very transparent, the negativity around COVID-19 has been so difficult. We are only doing our jobs and trying to get the best information out there. Yet, we have sometimes been demoralized and threatened. I see my co-workers continue to work despite all of this, and I so admire and thank them for it. They are a great group of people who just want to do the right thing.”
Scott, who is 64, said she always planned on retiring at, or around, age 65.
“The stress of the last few years has made it clear that I’ve worked long enough,” she said.
Scott reflected on the mentors from whom she has learned over the course of her career.
“My first boss, Julie Patefield, was a great mentor,” she said. “I’ve also had some great support from the department of health services, division of public health. Everyone who has interacted with me over the years has taught me along the way.”
Scott credited her staff with inspiring her throughout her journey in healthcare.
My staff members have been the shining stars of the health department. I am just a co-worker here to support and guide them, but they do all the important work,” she said. “To me, public health has always been an inspiring form of nursing and a job I’ve loved to do.”
Like most intensely dedicated career people, retirement leaves Scott, inevitably, with a few things undone in her professional life.
“We would like to become a Level III accredited department. Right now we are a Level II and have not gone through the formal public health accreditation process,” she said. “The Public Health Accreditation Board’s initial accreditation assesses a health department’s capacity to carry out the 10 Essential Public Health Services, manage an effective health department, and, maintain strong and effective communications with the governing entity. I had hoped to start the process when COVID-19 hit.”
Scott said she knows she is leaving the Jefferson County Health Department in good hands.
“We have already started working on a strategic plan to assist us with accreditation,” she said, “although COVID-19 is still slowing down that process. But it will happen.”
When asked to further explain the value of her Jefferson County health team, Scott grew misty.
“My co-workers are all like family,” she said. “We care deeply about each other. They are all intelligent, talented, well-informed, and very dedicated and caring. I treasure each and every one of them and know they will always do a great job for Jefferson County.”
So what will Gail Scott do in retirement?
“This is the question I get asked the most,” she said. “After 40 years in my job, I want to get reacquainted with life outside of work. The last few years have just been me, my chair and my computer — working sometimes 15 hours a day. I do want to travel, spend more time with family and friends, and possibly volunteer on a board. I’ve always wanted to volunteer at Fort HealthCare, so I am hoping to do that, as well.”
Addressing the terms of the county’s process for finding Scott’s replacement, Wehmeier said, “I am finalizing a few items with our human resources department and I should be able to (elaborate more) on this soon.”
He said Scott has been working with the team on an established transition plan.
When asked for some closing words to the people of Jefferson County, Scott said simply, “Please continue to be safe and kind to each other. We all want the same things — for our families to be happy and healthy.”
