The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to it’s 27th Annual Golf Outing being held July 30.
“The event serves as a wonderful day out to spend with colleagues and customers networking in a gorgeous, relaxed setting,” the chamber said.
The event will take place at the Watertown Country Club, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Participants will enjoy a scramble format with carts, breakfast on-the-go and food stations located on the course. Contests such as “Hole of fortune” and “It’s a gamble” will be played, and Mulligans can be purchased to allow for even the most amateur players a second chance at their swing.
Numerous sponsorship opportunities are also available for chamber member businesses.
For more information on registering as a golfer, call the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce at 920-261-6320, or visit the Chamber website at www.watertownchamber.com and click on the events tab.
