JEFFERSON — Many who met him would likely agree it was appropriate that former Jefferson County Coroner Patrick Theder passed away at a facility called “Select Specialty Hospital” in Milwaukee, with all four community leaders interviewed for this story concurring Theder was, indeed, “special.”
A Watertown native, Theder died Feb. 1, 2022 at the age of 76, and several people said that, with him, went part of the community’s funny bone.
The mirthful Theder had an uncanny ability to offset the psychological rigors of his job as a Watertown firefighter — and later Jefferson County Coroner — with what many deemed a trademark, earthy sense of humor.
Some people contacted for this story remember encountering “Pat” in the halls of the Jefferson County Courthouse, where, for 18 years starting in late 1997 after an appointment by Gov. Tommy Thompson, Theder held the position of coroner. To a person, they said they walked away from their brief hallway meetings with Theder with a smile on their faces, often chuckling.
The annual coroner’s report to the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, which might be downright depressing in the hands of someone else, was oddly entertaining and educational when delivered by Theder. Retired Jefferson County Clerk Barb Frank recalled that supervisors knew Theder’s good nature and humor would, while always remaining professional and respectful, add much-needed levity to some of the report’s unpleasant hard facts and statistics about death.
Frank recalled the time, as she stepped to the podium to deliver her own annual address, feeling the need to complain to the board that she never again wanted to “have to follow Pat” with her report at the same meeting, because his was impossible to top.
“He definitely had a way of entertaining the board with his reports,” Frank said with a laugh. “He made it interesting when he explained his job. He had a way of giving those reports, that is for sure.”
Frank said she was always amazed at how supervisors on the board felt comfortable when asking Theder questions about the different types of deaths that had occurred in the county and things such as the price of a cremation.
“It was educational,” Frank said. “He was a good public speaker and good at engaging the group.”
Frank felt it was a good thing when Theder took the initiative to relocate the coroner’s office into the Jefferson County Courthouse.
“He was the first coroner to have an office in the courthouse. There was none of that prior to his doing it, because they all worked from home,” she said, acknowledging it was Theder who also assumed the gargantuan task of computerizing the records of the office. “Pat made it more professional by opening up the office at the courthouse to make it more ‘reachable’ for people.”
Frank said Theder, in general, made a lot of positive changes to the coroner’s office and was instrumental in the county moving from having an elected, or appointed, coroner, to the hired, thoroughly trained, medical examiner structure.
“He was very active in that and he believed that it was necessary,” she said.
Frank recalled she enjoyed it when Theder would stop by her office, spur of the moment, to say hello on his way to, or from, his sometimes gruesome appointments.
“He was definitely an energetic guy who always had a cup of coffee with him — at least I think it was coffee,” she said with another laugh.
Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld remembered his time with Theder when Biefeld was just starting out at the department.
“I met Pat through the Watertown Fire Department,” he said. “Pat always made you feel welcome and accepted. He was easy to talk with and made your conversation important.”
Jefferson County Medical Examiner Nichol Tesch looked at Theder as a mentor, as he was, in part, responsible for her position coming into being, then helping her transition into her new job in December of 2014.
“I had only known Pat for a short time during the office’s transition from coroner to medical examiner, however, during our interactions, he was knowledgeable, kind and quite funny,” Tesch said. “I apparently had some big shoes to fill, as little did I know just how funny he was known to be. For the next few years I had the pleasure of hearing about his silly jokes, as well as the many friendships he had made during his time as coroner. It is clear that Pat will be missed by many. I wish his family peace during this difficult time and send my condolences to all who knew him.”
Ryan Nowatka, funeral director and owner of Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes in Watertown and Waterloo, made time to chime in on his friendship with Theder by phone all the way from the Phoenix, Arizona airport Tuesday, where he was awaiting a flight home.
“I met Pat just over 20 years ago, when he was coroner,” Nowatka said. “He was a happy-go-lucky, jovial kind of guy with a great sense of humor. We worked well together.”
Nowatka said that, in addition to their close working relationship, he and Theder knew each other socially.
“We’d have office Christmas parties and invite him, and he’d come,” Nowatka said. “And every once in a while, out at Rock Lake, we’d get together at his vacation place — a trailer at Sandy Beach. He was a fun guy with a great sense of humor. He was terrific.”
