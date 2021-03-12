Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Jourdan Westenberg, Watertown TV assistant media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, March 15 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., The Local Perspective; 9:30 a.m., AAUW Candidacy Forum “Senate District 13;” 11 a.m., St. Mark’s Church service; noon, “Macro to Micro” Business Workshop with Robert Marchant; 1 p.m., AAUW Candidacy Forum “Senate District 13;” 2 p.m., Gazebo Musikk – The Rotation; 4 p.m., Lebanon School Presents “Swamped;” 5 p.m., The Local Perspective; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Church service; 7 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 8:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Folks Songs from Around the World.”
Tuesday, March 16 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 9 a.m., River Valley Church service; 10 a.m., The Local Perspective; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 1 p.m., Pet of the Week; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 2 p.m., The Local Perspective; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 4 p.m., River Valley Church service; 5 p.m., AAUW Candidacy Forum “Senate District 13;” 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 8 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Flute and Friends.”
Wednesday, March 17 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; 10 a.m., Music for the Master; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Harvest Market “Crockpot Cooking;” 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church service;9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday March 18 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 11 a.m., Moravian Church service; noon, St. Matthew’s Church service; 1 p.m., Sport’s Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “A Journey Through the Musical Ages;” 3 p.m., Gazebo Musikk – The Rotation; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ servicel 6 p.m., Moravian Church service; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church service; 8 p.m., Sport’s Talk with Jamie Koepp.
Friday, March 19 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 9 a.m., AAUW Candidacy Forum “Senate District 13;” 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 11 a.m., AAUW Candidacy Forum “Senate District 13;” noon, Euterpe Music Club “Impressions on the Harp;” 1:30 p.m., Gazebo Musikk “Mystery Mirrors;” 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 4 p.m., Lake Mills “Former Slaves” history presentation; 4:30 p.m., The Local Perspective; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 6 p.m., Flashback Film Fridays.
Saturday, March 20 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., The Local Perspective; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Watertown High School Electrify Your Strings; noon, Music for the Master; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 2 p.m., Watertown High School Electrify Your Strings; 4 p.m., AAUW Candidacy Forum “Senate District 13;” 5:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 6 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 7:30 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 8 p.m., AAUW Candidacy Forum “Senate District 13;” 9 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service.
Sunday, March 21 — 7 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service; 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church service; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church service; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks Regular Church service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 7 p.m., Moravian Church service; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service.
