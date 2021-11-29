MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the department awarded a Brownfields Grant to the City of Beaver Dam to assist with the investigation of potential environmental contamination at the site of a former auto dealership and repair shop.
The grant is from the DNR’s Wisconsin Assessment Monies program, which provides contractor services worth up to $35,000 for the environmental assessment of eligible brownfields sites.
Brownfields are abandoned, idle and underused commercial or industrial properties where reuse is stalled by potential contamination. Brownfields vary in size, location, age and past use; they can be anything from a 500-acre former automobile assembly plant to a small, abandoned gas station.
The awarded grant will support the environmental assessment of a 1.6-acre site at 109 Ryan Cantafio’s Way, where suspected environmental contamination is related to a former full-service automobile sales and repair facility.
From the 1950s to 2004, the site was the location of an auto dealership and repair facility, with hydraulic lifts and petroleum tanks on site. An asphalt parking lot covers historical soil contamination; contamination is also suspected under the building due to the nature of the businesses that once operated there.
In 2018, the city acquired the property from Dodge County to promote economic development and reduce blight downtown. A proposed mixed-use development plan for the site includes condominiums, apartments and commercial space, with underground and surface parking.
Since 2009, the DNR’s Wisconsin Assessment Monies program has provided nearly $2.8 million to 70 communities across Wisconsin, partnering to help clean up and redevelop often run-down or underused properties that detract from a community’s potential. Applications for assistance may be submitted to the DNR at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.