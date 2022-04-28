Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 10:51 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 8:02 p.m. to the 700 block of North Water Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 11:26 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street, but no patient was found.

— Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 9:59 a.m. to the 1200 block of American Way for a fire alarm.

