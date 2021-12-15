JEFFERSON — A man with a current address at the Waukesha County Jail has an initial court appearance in Jefferson County Circuit Court scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022 on three counts of first degree sexual assault of three children under the age of 13 in Jefferson.
Eric D. Valdez, 21, of the Waukesha County Jail is charged with the offenses that are alleged to have occurred between Nov. 1, 2019 and May 28, 2020 in the City of Jefferson. The alleged victims involved were girls, ages 9 and under.
At a hearing Monday in Jefferson County Circuit Court, Valdez appeared by telephone from Racine Correctional Institution. He said he did not receive a copy of the complaint. As a result, court was adjourned to allow time for Valdez to receive a copy.
According to the criminal complaint on file at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Office, the mother of the three girls, who is listed in the complaint as a “witness,” contacted the Jefferson Police Department about her concerns on Oct. 29, 2020.
Officer Jeff Schultz was dispatched to her residence. With further law enforcement involvement from a department detective, Jefferson County Human Services was contacted and a social worker from that department interviewed the girls who gave her their accounts of the alleged assaults.
A detective from the Jefferson Police Department and the human services social worker then interviewed Valdez at the Waukesha County Jail.
“They asked the defendant how long he lived in Texas before coming to Wisconsin. The defendant said he lived in Texas his whole life, and moved to Wisconsin last December for a fresh start. The defendant said he was having issues with gangs in Texas and that things were OK when he moved here,” the complaint, filed Nov. 4, 2021 stated.
The document goes into greater detail about the victims, Valdez’s relationship with them and a witness, as well as what he may have done to them.
“(Valdez) denied directing (the victims) to take off their clothes or touching them,” the complaint stated. “The defendant further denied showing the girls any videos or (telling) them what sex meant.”
If he is convicted on the felony charges, Valdez could face up to 180 years in prison.
