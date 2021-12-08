The Watertown Main Street Program and Watertown Tourism will hold a New Year’s Eve celebration with the live music of Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns at Turner Hall, 301 S. Fourth St.
This is the return of the New Year’s Eve party first hosted by both organizations in 2019. Last year’s New Year’s Eve party was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This was a magical event in 2019, and we are very pleased to bring it back this year,” said Melissa Lampe, Main Street Program director. “Turner Hall was decorated beautifully; the food selection was wonderful and it was a perfect event for getting dressed up and having a great time.”
Watertown Tourism Manager Robin Kaufmann agreed. “The positive feedback we received following the 2019 event was incredible,” she said. “We can’t wait to show our guests another incredible evening.”
Lampe said live music for New Year’s Eve will be performed by Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns, back by popular demand from the 2019 event. Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns is a premier Wisconsin-based 8-piece show band featuring horn and rhythm sections and dynamic vocalists. The band performs cover hits from genres including dance, rock, R&B, soul and pop. Artists covered by the band include Sting, Peter Gabriel, Michael Jackson, Chicago, Beyoncé, Miles Davis, and Bruno Mars. “We are very excited to have Cold Sweat performing once again at our New Year’s Eve party,” said Lampe. “They were fantastic in 2019 and are perfect for this event.”
Doors to Turner Hall will open at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 with music starting at 8:30 p.m. The event will end at 12:30 a.m. In addition to the live music, there will be a selection of hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast with balloon drop at midnight. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased online at watertownmainstreet.org or in person at the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, 519 E. Main St., between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday (cash or check sales only at this location). Attendees must be age 21 or older to attend, and evening wear is recommended. Tickets will also be sold at the door the night of the event for $50 each.
Proceeds from the event will support downtown Watertown beautification efforts.
For more information regarding the event, search Watertown New Year’s Eve Party on Facebook or visit watertownmainstreet.org. The New Year’s Eve event is supported by the 7-Up Bottling Company, Sandra D’s Bridal and Johnsonville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.