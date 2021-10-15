Watertown High School has named its Rotary students for the month of October. Each month, the Watertown Rotary Club honors a number of seniors as student Rotarians.
Those month honorees include Owen Harris, Jacob Tietz and Taylor Wruck.
Harris is the son of Jennifer Harris and Crist Harris. During high school, he has been captain of the tennis team and played soccer.
He was a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, vice president of the Spanish Honors Society and president of the Tri-M Music Honors Society.
He was a member of the Watertown High School carolers, and participated in the fall musical and show choir.
He is president of the Association of Business Students, and member of the varsity math team, academic decathlon and Interact and state DECA leadership council member.
He is a summer youth tennis coach volunteer and Sunday school teacher and choreographer.
Harris is employed at Elias Inn Supper Club. He enjoys hunting, coin collecting and watching Marvel movies.
He plans to attend a four-year university to study business and finance.
Tietz is the son of Randy and Tammy Tietz.
He is a member of the National Honor Society, National Tech Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, and is treasurer of the National German Honor Society.
He is a member of the high school basketball team, baseball team and football team. He is in the high school marching band and section leader of the low brass. He also plays in jazz band and with the Lebanon marching band.
He works on the Tietz Family Farms and enjoys fishing, hunting, basketball and playing tuba, baritone and trumpet.
After high school he plans to attend college to study accounting and agricultural economics.
Wruck is the daughter of Jeremy and Amy Wruck. Her hobbies include reading, baking, shopping, sports, and hanging out with friends.
During high school she was on the freshman softball and volleyball teams; played tennis her sophomore and senior years; and taught tennis to youth.
Wruck maintained a 4.0 grade point average during high school and was a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honors Society. She was a member of the academic decathlon and Interact.
She works at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church daycare.
Following high school, she plans to become an elementary school teacher or psychologist.
