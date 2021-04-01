Town of Clyman voters to see non-binding referendum

CLYMAN — When Town of Clyman voters head to the polls Tuesday they’ll likely vote on a non-binding referendum on whether its elected officials should purchase land for a new town hall.
Voters will be asked, “Should the Town of Clyman Board purchase land for the purpose of building a new Town Hall in the Town of Clyman, Dodge County, Wisconsin?”
Voters will have the opportunity to only vote “yes” or “no” because the referendum is strictly an informational one.
Town of Clyman Supervisor Mark Othmer said a group of citizens came before the town board during budget discussions last fall and asked if a separate town hall could be built.
“There was no thought put into it (the land or the building),” Othmer said. “This is strictly informational for us (the elected officials).”
The town is currently leasing a portion of a building to house two of its public works vehicles, Othmer said.
The elected officials in the Town of Clyman meet at the Clyman Fire Station, 735 Main St.
