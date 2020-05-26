JOHNSON CREEK — Johnson Creek High School held a virtual award ceremony Wednesday night.
Heading the list of local scholarships, five Max Alberts Scholarships for $5,964 each were awarded. The recipients were Hannah Constable, Ralph Hombsch, Kaylee Jablonski, Mateah Roehl, and Justin Swanson. Throughout high school, each student has made positive contributions to the school and community.
Constable participated in cross country, basketball, and track and field all four years of high school and she held leadership positions in each sport. She was also involved in honors choir, solo and ensemble, honors band, pep band, the school musical, FBLA, National Honor Society, student council, and student government. In addition Constable demonstrated leadership in her roles with the JC Hype Club, yearbook/newspaper, and academic bowl. She was also the school board student representative in 11th and 12th grades, the Wisconsin Leadership Seminar representative in 10th grade, and the Badger Girls State Delegate in 11th grade.
Constable will continue running at the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities where she will run on the cross country team while pursuing a degree in communications. She was also awarded the Johnson Creek Booster Club Scholarship for $500 and the Red Cross Scholarship for $250.
Hombsch played football, basketball, wrestling, and baseball throughout the past four years. He also participated in and held leadership positions in pep band, FFA, National Honor Society, and student government. He attended the FFA National Convention twice and the FFA Washington DC Leadership Conference last summer. During the summers, he volunteered with the Farmington All-Star 4-H Club and he was an assistant coach for Farmington Baseball, T-Ball, and Jr. Pee Wee team.
Hombsch will continue his education at St. Norbert College with a major in computer science. He was also awarded the Francis F. Carnes Scholarship for $3,000, the Johnson Creek Booster Club Scholarship for $500 and the Johnson Creek Education Foundation University Scholarship for $6,000.
Jablonski participated in basketball and softball throughout high school, as well as volleyball and cross county. She held leadership positions in culture club and FFA and was a member of the National Honor Society, student council, and student government. Jablonski has shown pigs at the Jefferson County Fair since she was in second grade. She has attended both state and national FFA conventions, competed in livestock judging, and attended the FFA Washington DC Leadership Conference last summer. In addition Jablonski earned a nursing assistant certification while in high school and worked as a CNA. She will continue her education at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse with a major in radiation therapy. She also received the Red Cross Scholarship for $250.
Roehl held leadership positions in wrestling, track and field, pep band, art club, culture club, and student government. She also participated in volleyball, softball, National Honor Society, math club, and the JC Hype Club during high school. Last school year, Roehl took 5th at the Talinn Open in Estonia which is an international wrestling tournament. Next school year Roehl will attend North Central College where she will wrestle while majoring in psychology. She also received the Performance Wrestling Club Scholarship for $500 and the Johnson Creek Booster Club Scholarship for $500.
Swanson was a leader on the football, basketball, and baseball teams throughout high school. In addition to athletics, he held leadership positions in the National Honor Society and student government. Further, he participated in pep band, culture club, student council, academic bowl, and the JC Hype Club. As a senior, Swanson was nominated by teachers and peers as the Johnson Creek DAR Good Citizen delegate and in 11th grade. He served as the Johnson Creek Badger Boys State representative.
Swanson plans to attend North Park University in the fall to major in mechanical engineering. He was also awarded the Academic Excellence Scholarship for $10,000, the Johnson Creek Booster Club Scholarship for $500 and the Johnson Creek Education Foundation University Scholarship for $6,000.
Brianna Berger received the Watertown Regional Medical Center Health Career Scholarship for $1,000.
Lukas David received the Johnson Creek Performance Wrestling Scholarship for $500, a Johnson Creek Booster Club Scholarship for $500, and the Arthur Albertz Scholarship for $500.
Brooke Joseph received a Johnson Creek Booster Club Scholarship for $500, Arthur Albertz Scholarship for $500 and the Johnson Creek Education Foundation Technical College Scholarship for $2,000.
Mackenzie Kletsch received the Technical Excellence Scholarship for $6,750.
David Vallo received a Herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship for $10,000.
