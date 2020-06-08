Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 12:41 a.m. to County Highway Q, Jefferson County, for a female.
— Thursday at 12:42 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Thursday at 2:42 p.m. to the intersection of South Church and Bernard streets for a male.
— Thursday at 3:39 p.m. to the 100 block Jones St. for a male.
— Thursday at 5:04 p.m. to the 100 block Airpark Drive for a female.
— Thursday at 9 p.m. to the 1100 block Boughton St. for a male.
— Friday at 7:22 a.m. to the 1000 block Hill St. for a female.
— Friday at 9:23 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson St. for a male.
— Friday at 9:43 a.m. to the 700 block of S. 12th St. for an unlisted patient.
— Friday at 9:49 a.m. to the 600 block of Wisconsin St. for an unlisted patient.
— Friday at 4:56 p.m. to the 1300 block of Louisa St. for a female.
— Friday at 7:44 p.m. to the W6900 block Rubidell Road for multiple patients.
— Saturday at 3:30 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 7:01 a.m. to the 700 block of O’Connell St. for a male.
— Saturday at 3:37 p.m. to Neider Park Lane, Hustisford for an unlisted patient.
— Saturday at 5:16 p.m. to County Highway A in Jefferson County for an unlisted patient.
— Saturday at 6:39 p.m. to County Highway A, Lake Mills for a male.
— Saturday at 7:14 p.m. for service coverage in Lebanon for a female.
— Saturday at 7:55 p.m. to the 300 block of S. Water St. for a male.
— Sunday at 12:15 a.m. to the 500 block of E. Main St. for a male.
— Sunday at 4:16 a.m. to the 500 block of S. 7th St. for a female.
— Sunday at 5:33 a.m. to the 1100 block Highland Ave. for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
