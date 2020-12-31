BROOKFIELD — Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Menomonee Falls, has announced the nomination of 31 candidates from Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District for appointment to the U.S. service academies, with some from the Watertown area.
“This year Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District yielded another outstanding group of students interested in attending the academies," Sensenbrenner said. "They have demonstrated the ability to serve our nation, and I wish them all tremendous success. I would like to thank our Academy Selection Committee for the work they put into interviewing and assessing this year’s applicants. Their efforts play a vital role in this process. As I approach my retirement from Congress in a few short days, I can say the ability to nominate students to our nation’s service academies has been one of the highest honors.”
This year, Congressman Sensenbrenner nominated a total of 31 students, including Competing Alternate Nominees and United States Merchant Marine Academy Nominees. From the Watertown area, they are:
• Anthony Bigari of Summit has been named an alternate nominee to the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is the son of Bryan and Tracy Bigari, and is a senior at Pewaukee High School.
• Jack Ganos of Oconomowoc has been named an alternate nominee to the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. He is the son of Michael and Rachel Ganos, and is a senior at Arrowhead High School.
• Morgan Holley of Watertown has been named an alternate nominee to the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. She is the daughter of Allen and Katherine Holley, and attends the US Air Force Prep School. She is a graduate of Watertown High School.
• Conall Hospidales of Oconomowoc has been named an alternate nominee to the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The son of Christopher and Sheila Hospidales, he is a senior at Oconomowoc High School.
• Ahna Kammer of Jefferson has been named an alternate nominee to the US Naval Academy in Annapolis. She is the daughter of Scott Kammer and Terese Wenkman, and is a senior at Jefferson High School.
• Aubrey Schmutzler of Watertown has been named an alternate nominee to the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. She is the daughter of Brent and Maria Schmutzler, and is a senior at Watertown High School.
• Amelia Sitzberger of Ixonia has been named an alternate nominee to the US Naval Academy in Annapolis. She is the daughter of Robert Sitzberger and Heidi Graf, and is a senior at Oconomowoc High School.
