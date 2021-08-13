With noise complaints increasing in Watertown, the city’s licensing board is exploring ideas on how bars and restaurants with outdoor alcohol sales and music in residential areas can coexist.
Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski said at Wednesday’s licensing board meeting his department or the zoning administrator have responded to approximately 22 noise complaints involving The Bar since August 2020.
Jorge Monterrey is the owner of the Defense Combatives in Watertown. He is also the co-owner of The Bar, where he and Misti Hawn also own Kiss My Axe inside The Market, 210 S. Water St.
Monterrey helped to organize and hold BorderWars, an amateur boxing event outside of The Bar June 12.
A week after the event, a handful of residents from The Globe, which is across from The Bar, complained about noise and loud music to the common council in June.
Kaminiski said as of July 19 his department issued one citation to The Bar.
He said the police department is working closely with the city’s zoning administrator to find a solution, but Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland brought the issue to the licensing board to explore possible solutions.
In October 2020, McFarland brought the idea of bars and restaurants with outdoor areas to sell alcohol and play music, too, as a way of enlivening the downtown area.
“I wanted to see this type of activity in our community, but since it began, we have heard some complaints,” she said.
She said the city has issued citations, but the current zoning codes don’t mesh well together, making noise enforcement for the city difficult.
“We’re trying to find a happier medium here,” she said.
She said the high number of complaints was the impetus for revisiting this issue.
Kaminiski agreed.
“I’ve received calls on everything from people outside talking to complaints of music inside a building making its way outside because the building’s walls are not thick enough,” he said.
McFarland said the city is looking at the possibility of adjusting some of its zoning codes.
She said the city is eyeing licensed premises with permits to have commercial entertainment. She said the first option for the licensing board would be to not allow commercial entertainment at all.
“I would not go right there,” McFarland said as she cautioned licensing board members and asked them to examine other alternatives. “We’re looking to receive better compliance from these establishments.”
She said the city could limit the amount of time a licensed establishment can have outside entertainment by having the establishment’s owner take out a permit for each event.
“It allows us to have an understanding of when these events are happening,” McFarland said.
She said the city can also control the number of how many outdoor events are held, which frees up the police officers for other work.
“The complainants are looking for a reprieve,” she said.
Kaminski said if a family buys a house they shouldn’t be subjected to loud music every night.
“I don’t want the police department to be the only bad guy,” he said. “We want to work with bar owners. We want them to work with us. That’s the relationship we want to have with these establishments.”
Watertown Zoning and Floodplain Administrator Jacob Maas cited Chapter 410 of the city’s zoning code at the meeting.
The code states “no person shall operate or play any radio, television, phonograph, drum, musical instrument or similar noise-making device between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. in such a manner as to create a noise disturbance of such volume or nature as to annoy or disturb a reasonable person of normal sensitivities.”
Maas said in Chapter 220 there are demerit points that can be assessed to a business, and as those add up, the license could be revoked.
If a business totals 25 to 149 within a rolling 12-month period (12-month rolling period means a period that is determined monthly and consists of the previous 12 consecutive calendar months), a recommendation that the licensee be warned of the consequences of additional violations. Maas said for demerit points totaling 150 to 199 within the same time span, a recommendation of a warning or a suspension of the license for a period of not less 10 days and up to 90 days.
Maas said for demerit points totaling 200 or more within the rolling a 12-month period, a suspension of the license for a period of not less than days and up to 90 days or revocation of the license.
McFarland asked if the police department’s demerit system could be added to the existing code, which could give it more bite. She said in existing code the city’s citations go on indefinitely.
“When we first discussed this for businesses, we reached a good spot,” McFarland said. “The chief’s point of walking this back and not subjecting residents to nightly concerts is a good one. Some revision (to the zoning codes) is necessary. The demerit system is a deterrent. It gives some finality.”
McFarland told licensing board members to bring their suggestions back to the next meeting.
“We want to get this right for everyone involved,” she said.
