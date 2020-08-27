JEFFERSON — Trying to determine which disinfectant to use in the Jefferson schools under enhanced COVID-19 era cleaning protocols, buildings and grounds director Tim Graffin conducted his own experiment.
First he cleaned a desk with a traditional, recommended disinfectant, noting that it left a bit of residue on the desktop.
Then he took a halved apple and wiped the flat face of the apple across the newly-cleaned surface. And then he took a bite of it.
Immediately, Graffin reported, his tongue hurt and he felt hot and dizzy.
Knowing “what kids are like,” Graffin decided that was not the route he wanted to take for disinfectants in areas where students will be eating or playing with toys during the COVID-19 era.
Instead, he said, the district will be going with the “Benefect Botanical Decon 30” disinfectant cleaner, which has been endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is listed as a “food grade product” on the Environmental Protection Agency’s safe list.
It cleans fabric and hard surfaces, taking 30 seconds to sanitize. It has no reactivity and is listed as a “zero health risk,” Graffin said.
The Jefferson school district has adopted pages and pages of enhanced cleaning protocols to try to minimize the spread of COVID-19. On top of cleaning during the daytime, Graffin said that maintenance workers will be sanitizing all frequently touched surfaces overnight, such as keyboards and doorknobs.
Graffin gave an update to the Jefferson school board Monday night.
Later in the evening, principals representing Jefferson High School, Jefferson Middle School and the district elementary schools spoke about the new COVID-19 procedures at each of their schools.
Lengthy presentations on the COVID-19 related changes went out to parents this week via phone, email, and text, with links posted on the schools’ Facebook page.
Among the measures to be taken at the different schools are required facial coverings at all grade levels, designated hallway routes, one-way stairs, differing entry doors, staggered release, and amended schedules.
The changes at the high school alone fill a 51-minute orientation video that Principal Steve Dinkel is asking families to view before the start of school.
Other schools have similar, if less lengthy, presentations to share to make sure everyone arrives for their first day of school ready for all of the changes necessitated by COVID-19.
