Wisconsin Lottery

Monday

SUPERCASH

4-17-25-28-33-38

PICK 3 Midday

1-9-5

PICK 4 Midday

7-0-8-9

PICK 3 Evening

9-0-5

PICK 4 Evening

0-0-8-9

BADGER 5

4-8-9-10-12

MEGABUCKS

EST JACKPOT: $4.1 million

MEGA MILLIONS

EST. JACKPOT: $112 million

POWERBALL

EST. JACKPOT: $101 million

Recommended for you

Load comments