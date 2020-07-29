JEFFERSON — Jefferson High School is saying “adios” to another of its teachers, after the announcement this week of the resignation of Spanish teacher Bridget Foerster.
Foerster will be accepting a job with the Whitewater Unified School District, working with middle school students.
The resignation request was approved “with regrets” by the Jefferson school board Monday night.
Foerster has taught at Jefferson High School for the past 13 years. She said in her resignation that during her years as a Jefferson educator, she has had the benefit of learning from talented colleagues, attended conferences for professional development, and rewritten curriculum to increase rigor and match national proficiency standards.
“Every day, I carefully designed engaging lessons to reach the needs of all students,” she said.
“It has been a pleasure to teach the adolescents of this community and to watch them learn and grow. I would like to thank the entire administrative team for the support, advice and mentoring you all gave me over the years. It has been an absolute honor to work for the school district of Jefferson. I wish you and the district the very best moving forward,” her letter concluded.
Jefferson school Superintendent Mark Rollefson said that the local district will be losing “a very high quality staff member, who will be hard to replace... We would take her back in a heartbeat if we could.”
Per contract, Foerster has yielded $500 in liquidated damages for announcing her resignation with a month to go before the start of classes.
Jefferson High School Principal Steve Dinkel has already done a couple of rounds of interviews to find a replacement but does not yet have a recommendation for hire at this point.
