Sheriff investigating Creek incident By Steve Sharp steves@wdtimes.com Steve Sharp Author email Nov 24, 2021 3 hrs ago JOHNSON CREEK — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that may have resulted in the deaths of two people in Johnson Creek on Nov. 16.Two people are believed to have died that day at an apartment building located at 327 Swap St. in Johnson Creek.At this time, however, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath, his department is awaiting more detailed information on the incident before it makes a statement.The Daily Times also contacted an investigator in the matter, Jefferson County Detective Sgt. Chad Garcia, but no further information was released."This is an active investigation pending autopsy and toxicology results," Garcia said Tuesday.Milbrath said more information will be released when the investigation progresses.
