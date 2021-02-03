JUNEAU — The executive committee’s plans to possibly restrict travel during a declared state of emergency drew a sharp rebuke from Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt on Monday.
“I don’t think there’s any ability for the county board to tell the sheriff, especially if it has something to do with the constitutional responsibilities of the sheriff,” Schmidt said. “I don’t think the county board has the ability to restrict this.”
Schmidt said he is an elected official just as those county supervisors who sit on the executive committee; and said he should be able to make the decision on whether to send a person out of state or not.
“Think about the amount of time that goes into me putting together a memo and then coming and sitting here for two hours,” Schmidt said. “And think of all the time that we have in staff that sit here and wait to go through all of these meetings. It’s unproductive time. We are sitting here as you are going through these big issues waiting to get here to present these topics to you where I could’ve been back in my office doing things that I need to be doing, but, instead, we’re talking about expenditures. This is a micromanaging topic.”
Schmidt said he’s spoken with counsel outside of the county on this topic of “micromanaging” and was told this is an illegal practice that shouldn’t be taking place at all unless it is coming to the county board for a two-thirds majority vote to deny it.
“I will tell you that if there is something I need to go to and this committee says, ‘No.’ I am still going to go and we’re going to have a legal battle,” Schmidt said. “Do we really want to go down that rabbit hole?”
He said elected officials have the authority to spend the money in their budgets as they see fit.
County supervisor Joe Marsik said he would support the resolution if it was amended to include “any employee who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or if an employee is at least 14 days post vaccination” before traveling.
County supervisor Kira Sheahan-Malloy, who pushed for the resolution, agreed with Marsik’s amendment.
“I support the amendment. This is about safety. We are taking the safety of our employees and the community that we serve seriously and we’re demonstrating that by not adding additional risk and we’re following CDC and WHO guidelines by doing so,” Sheahan-Malloy said. “I have zero interest in micromanaging any department. This is a countywide practice that I’m asking to be tied in with our emergency declaration. I think that it shows a level of responsibility and consistency that is required. We’re literally saying, ‘It’s too dangerous to come to work in your office today, but it’s not too dangerous for you to travel on an airplane.’”
The other sponsor of the resolution, supervisor David Guckenberger, was reached by telephone Tuesday.
“If we have an emergency declaration in place for the county we should not be sending people out of state for travel,” Guckenberger said.
Guckenberger based his argument on the Centers for Disease Control, which recommends not traveling at this time because of COVID-19.
Dodge County Corporate Counsel Kim Nass told executive committee members if they wanted to amend the resolution of restricting out-of-state travel they could do so. Nass said the executive committee members approve all out-of-state travel requests per county board rules.
The county board is going to take up the resolution at its next board meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.