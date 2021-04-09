The library is open to the public. Hours are Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
Curbside service is still available.
Masks are required for all patrons age 5 and older. For those without a mask, one will be provided for free. Due to the construction project, there are a limited number of computers.
Tax forms are available in the lobby.
Patrons are asked to stay home if they are feeling ill.
Library staff will need to move more than 100,000 items into the new space this spring. Help keep the staff healthy for the big move. The library offers more than just books. Other items available include ukuleles, outdoor canopy, STEM toys, Nintendo NES, Adventure Passes, American Girl Dolls, table tennis, and backyard movie kit.
The library has a new database that allows one home access to several area newspapers, including the Watertown Daily Times. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All one needs is a valid library card.
The Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park has a new book, “William’s Winter Nap” by Linda Ashman.
Teen subscription boxes are available. There is a monthly selection of items in a container. Each box has books related to a certain theme. Some have extra goodies. Boxes can be picked up through Sunday.
A teen craft kit, Punny Kawaii Keychains can be picked up Monday. It is a ridiculously cute art project. April’s Teen Craft Kit is purr-fect for tens and tweens who lava good pun. Each kit will include key rings, shrinky dink paper and links to custom tutorials in which Miss Emily showcases how to draw a variety of objects and animals in Kawaii, a trendy Japanese style that when translated, means cute. Registration is not required for the kit and are available while supplies last. Kits are for ages 11-18.
Crafty tales on rainbows will be offered Tuesday. Crafty tales kits will contain two rainbow themed crafts or STEM activities while supplies last. The rainbow storytime will be posed on the library YouTube channel on Tuesday.
Each Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. the Bad Joke Wednesday is updated on the YouTube Channel to start the day off with a joke. A new video is posted each week to the YouTube Channel, and will remain available to watch whenever it is convenient.
The Watertown Public Library is part of the Library Memory Project, which is a partnership between libraries with a mission to provide programs for those affected by memory loss, Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. A memory cafe is a social gathering for those who are experiencing early stage dementia, mild memory loss or mild cognitive impairment and for their families, friends or care partners. This month, there is glass painting to get one in the green season. A kit will include glass and frame, paints, glass marker, and a paintbrush. The host of the virtual memory case is Jen from the Deerfield Public Library. Register by email or call Angelia at amevers@bridgeslibrarysystem.org or 262-896-8245 by Monday.
The library held a Hello Spring Photo Contest for photography lovers of all ages. Voting will run through April 20 on the library’s website. The person who took the photo with the most votes will win a Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera, film and a photography book.
The library has a Virtual Book Club for adults. The book is available on Hoopla at www.hoopladigital.com. In April, the club is reading “The Incredible Winston Browne” by Sean Dietrich. The club will meet on Zoom the last Wednesday of April at 6 p.m. to discuss the entire book. There is also written discussion throughout the month. In order to participate, request to join the Virtual Book Club group on Facebook. If one is not on Facebook and would still like to attend the Zoom discussion, email Jamie at jhernandez@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
Grab bags of library materials are available. Patrons can request one grab bag per week. Each bag will contain up to five items that are available at the library at the time of the request. To request a bag, fill out a form on the website. Allow at least 72 hours for the library to process the request. One will be contacted by preferred method when the grab bag is ready for pickup.
