Free Ice Skating Event — Join us on Feb. 20 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Silver Creek, 730 N. Water St. for free ice skating time and an evaluation period. Dress warm and bring skates. To enjoy this event, pre-registration is required by noon on Friday, Feb. 19 at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. If you have fun at this event, register for our Winter Learn To Ice Skate program, which will be held the following four Saturday mornings. See Rec Desk for details and to register for one or both programs.
Winter Learn to Ice Skate — In this beginner program, skaters will learn to balance and move safely on the ice all while developing confidence. We will begin with a free skills evaluation, which will be held on Feb. 20 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Silver Creek, 730 N. Water St. To enjoy this free skate time and evaluation period, pre-registration by noon on Friday, Feb. 19 is required. After the evaluation, participants will be broken up into groups based on age and/or ability level. They will be assigned a regular time slot thereafter at either 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. on Saturdays, Feb. 27-March 20. Lessons will be 45 minutes long. Open to anyone 4 years old and older. Fees: $20/city resident or $30/non-city resident.
Winter Soccer Clinic — The focus of this co-ed program will be on teaching and reinforcing soccer fundamentals. Sessions will be done on an individual drill and small group basis. Shin guards and tennis shoes are encouraged. It takes place at the Watertown Senior and Community Center on the Lower Level in the Fitness Room on Saturdays, Feb. 27–March 27; ages 6-8: 9-10 a.m.; ages 9-10: 10:15-11:15 a.m. Fee is $30/city residents or $45/non-city residents. Registration deadline is Thursday, Feb. 25.
Youth Archery — The Watertown Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Tom Theder Memorial and Watertown Archery Club, is offering instruction in archery for boys and girls ages 8-18. The Archery Club is providing a number of certified instructors to make this experience as meaningful as possible. All needed equipment will be provided by the Archery Club. Those who have bows are free to bring them. Face masks will be required. 8-11 year olds meet Tuesdays, March 16–April 27, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. 12-18 year olds meet Tuesdays, March 16–April 27 from 7-8 p.m. New student orientation will be on Tuesday, March 9 from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $36/city resident or $54/non-city resident.
Soccer Training 365 – Training 365 aims to help teach and develop basic foot skills which are the building blocks for soccer. The fastest way to elevate a player’s game is for them to work on and improve their basic foot skills. Foot skills make excellent soccer “homework.” It takes place at the Watertown Senior and Community Center on the Lower Level in the Fitness Room on Wednesdays, Feb. 17–March 17; 2nd and 3rd Graders: 6-7 p.m., 4th and 5th Graders: 7-8 p.m., 6-8th Graders: 8-9 p.m. Cost is $30/city resident or $45/non-city resident. Registration deadline is Monday, Feb. 15.
Zumba Class — Using Latin inspired dance moves, Zumba combines fitness, fun and frivolity into exhilarating dance moves. Fitness is a goal and it helps to lower stress and increase levels of focus, energy and happiness. Zumba is perfect for any age group. Come and join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get and stay fit. Cost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Classes are held Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, March 22 – May 17 (no class on April 26). Covid-19: all participants must complete a symptom and temperature screening check before each class. Class size is extremely limited.
Pound Fitness Class — Fuse drumming, cardio, upbeat music and a new approach to fitness is found. Join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get fit. Cost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Classes are held Mondays, 6:45-7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, March 22 – May 17 (no class on April 26). Covid-19: all participants must complete a symptom and temperature screening check before each class. Class size is extremely limited.
LEGO Mania! — Show off LEGO building skills. We’ll deliver a brand-new box of LEGO bricks to your home, and you’ll use your imagination and build a fun project to show off. A great winter weekend project to keep busy with, and you get to keep the box of LEGO bricks. LEGO kits will be dropped off before Feb. 18. Building will take place remotely in participants’ homes Feb. 18–21. A picture of the completed project, along with the participant included in the picture must be submitted by 8 a.m. on Feb. 22. Contest is open to children and adults. Fee is $20/city resident and $30/non-city resident. Pre-registration is required by Monday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.
Silver Creek skating pond — Silver Creek, located at 730 N. Water St., is groomed by the department for ice skating and hockey and is open as weather and conditions permit. Lights are provided nightly until 10 p.m. Always use caution when venturing onto a frozen surface. Please refrain from ice fishing and altering any cleared areas of ice on your own. Please check the Facebook page for updates or call the Park and Rec Department Office at 920-262-8080 with questions.
Family Puzzle Contest — Home Edition — The families that finish the jigsaw puzzle in the fastest times will receive prize packages, and all families get to keep the puzzles. The contest will take place remotely at the participants’ homes. The second session of this will take place Feb. 18-21 and will include a 1,000-piece puzzle. Puzzles will be delivered to participants’ homes before the contest. Cost is $20 per city resident family and $30 per non-city resident family.
2021 Pool Season Passes — Season Passes are now available for 2021. Forms are available at the Indoor Pool or online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. Individual Season Passes may be purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Individual and Family Season Passes may be purchased by filling out the form and dropping it off, along with the fee, in the secure drop box at the Park and Registration Department Office, 514 S. First St. A reminder that Season Passes may not be purchased at the pools.
Indoor pickleball court — The Riverside Park Dance Floor will house one pickleball court for one hour rentals. Net and court will be supplied, but participants must bring their own balls and rackets. Maximum of 6 participants per time slot. Please note that play will be altered due to the 10’ ceiling, there is no heat, so the temperature will be very cool, and there are no bathrooms available. Courts are available 8 a.m.–10 p.m. Rental Process: 1. Reserve court space online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com; 2.Pick up a key at the Watertown Park and Rec Department Office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.; 3. Weekend rentals must be made/key picked up by 4 p.m. on Fridays; 4. Key must be returned immediately after play to the Park and Rec Office drop box outside of the front doors. Fee is $10/city residents or $15/non-city residents. Covid Restrictions: Symptom check prior to participating. Social distance while sitting out. Face masks are required to be worn per the governor’s order.
Indoor pool activities — The indoor pool is open for adult lap swim/deep water aqua jogging times. Appointments in advance are required by registering online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Drop-in visits are not permitted. Forty-five minute time slots are available, with a maximum of one swimmer per lane. Symptom screenings are performed at the entrance, and face masks must be worn in the facility when not in the pool water (participants must provide their own face masks). Social distancing is required. Locker room facilities are closed/changing facilities are not available. Participants need to wear a swimsuit to and from the pool. Cost is $4 or a season pass.
Individual swim lessons — Swim lessons are being offered. One can work independently with a swim instructor and create a personalized swim plan. Practice and learn skills, meet goals, and have fun in the pool water. Lessons are 40 minutes long and held during scheduled lap swim times. Participants and instructors will coordinate their schedules to find dates/times that work for both, and work with the Park and Recreation Department to reserve available pool space. Swim instructors remain on the pool deck/social distance and wear a mask. Children must be accompanied and assisted in the water during the lesson by their parent/guardian unless the child meets skills/proficiency and safety requirements. Fee is $75 for three lessons for city residents/$112.50 for non-city residents, or $120 for six lessons for city residents/$180/non-city residents. For more details and to register, go to the online registration site at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Registration info — Registration is currently being accepted for all programs at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from the city’s website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in the secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
