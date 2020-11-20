Watertown Park And Rec Virtual Turkey 5K – With no official Watertown 5K for Thanksgiving this year, the Watertown Park and Recreation Department invites the public to participate in a virtual run. Participants can go for a walk, hike a trail, run the traditional Thanksgiving course or tally distances as they take part in the Gallop for the Gravy Scavenger Hunt. The goal is for each individual to total 5 kilometers. They can do more or less, but either way they get a shirt. Registration is currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. This event is open to any age, residents and non-residents. Cost is $12/city residents and $18/non-city residents. Must register by Nov. 24 to receive a t-shirt, and the city encourages people to run/walk anytime Thanksgiving weekend. T-shirts will be distributed in December. Watertown parks where there are trails or space to run/walk include Brandt Quirk Park and Riverside Park. Or, if someone prefers to keep the tradition alive, the city can email the Run Turkey Run route upon request once a persons is registered. Participants are encouraged to send the city pictures of their run/walk, along with approximate distance, route, and time if possible, and the city will place it on the Facebook page.
Holiday porch sign – Residents are encouraged to find their creative sides and create a holiday-themed board with the words “Be Merry” or “Frosty” or other possibilities using silkscreen transfers and a variety of colored chalk paint. Make the sign for yourself or for a gift. Open to people ages 14 and older. Limit of 6 participants. Class will held at the Watertown Senior & Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 6-8:30 p.m. Cost is $38/city resident and $57/non-city resident. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office. Participants must wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.
Family Puzzle Contest, Home edition — The Watertown Park and Recreation Department is offering a Family Puzzle Contest, Home Edition over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The contest is a race to finish a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle. The family that finishes the puzzle in the fastest time will receive a family game/movie night gift package, and all families get to keep the puzzle. The contest will take place remotely at the participants’ homes Nov. 26-29. Puzzles will be delivered to participants’ homes before Nov. 26. Cost is $20 per city resident family and $30 per non-city resident family. Registration is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Point Guard Camp — Players will focus on the fundamentals of basketball handling, ball distribution and one-on-one moves. Watertown Park and Rec accepts the challenge of making this program fun without any shooting involved. Contact will be limited. Participants will be spaced out and close contact is minimized. Camp will take place Saturdays, Dec. 5 – Jan. 16, 2021 (no program on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2) at the Watertown Senior and Community Center Fitness Room. Session times are 9-9:50 a.m. or 10-10:50 a.m. for 5-6 year old boys and girls, and 11-11:50 a.m. for 7-10 year old boys and girls. Fee is $22/city resident or $33/non-city resident. Registration is now being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 2. Registration is limited to 9 participants per session time in order to promote social distancing.
American Red Cross babysitter’s training course with optional pediatric CPR and first aid winter break session — Start a babysitting business on the right foot by learning how to keep yourself and others safe, how to handle behavior issues, playtime and activity options, basic child care needs including diapering and feeding, and more. In the extended course option, participants can also learn American Red Cross First Aid and Child and Infant CPR and receive two-year certifications. This class is for boys and girls ages 11-15. Class will be held Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. for the Babysitter’s Training Course, and Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 8:30 a.m. — 12 p.m. for the Child and Infant First Aid/CPR Course.
Cost is $70 for Babysitter’s Training only; $105 for Babysitter’s Training and Child and Infant First Aid/CPR. Pre-registration is required and limited space is available. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Yoga — Offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Bring your body and mind together into one harmonious experience. Class will be held Tuesdays, Dec. 1 through Jan. 19, 2021 (no class on Dec. 22 and 29) from 9:00 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Cost is $30 per city resident and $45 per non-city resident. Pre-registration is required for this class. Registration is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Indoor pool activities — The indoor pool is open for adult lap swim/deep water aqua jogging times. Appointments in advance are required by registering online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Drop-in visits are not permitted. Forty-five minute time slots are available, with a maximum of one swimmer per lane.
Symptom screenings are performed at the entrance, and face masks must be worn in the facility when not in the pool water (participants must provide their own face masks). Social distancing is required. Locker room facilities are closed/changing facilities are not available. Participants need to wear a swimsuit to and from the pool. Cost is $4 or a season pass.
Individual swim lessons — Swim lessons are being offered. One can work independently with a swim instructor and create a personalized swim plan. Practice and learn skills, meet goals, and have fun in the pool water. Lessons are 40 minutes long and held during scheduled lap swim times.
Participants and instructors will coordinate their schedules to find dates/times that work for both, and work with the Park and Recreation Department to reserve available pool space.
Swim instructors remain on the pool deck/social distance and wear a mask. Children must be accompanied and assisted in the water during the lesson by their parent/guardian unless the child meets skills/proficiency and safety requirements.
Fee is $75 for three lessons for city residents/$112.50 for non-city residents, or $120 for six lessons for city residents/$180/non-city residents. For more details and to register, go to the online registration site at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
