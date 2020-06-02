Scott Peterson, managing editor of the Watertown Daily Times, has been promoted to group editor of APG Southern Wisconsin, Robb Grindstaff, general manager of APG Media’s Southern Wisconsin newspapers, recently announced.
Peterson, who will retain his duties at the Daily Times, will also oversee the editorial departments at the Daily Jefferson County Union and the Hometown group of weekly newspapers, including the Sun Prairie Star, Lake Mills Leader, Waunakee Tribune, Waterloo/Marshall Courier, Cambridge News/Deerfield Independent, Lodi Enterprise, McFarland Thistle, DeForest Times, Monona/Cottage Grove Herald Independent, Poynette Press and Milton Courier.
The managing editors of these papers will report to Peterson. Peterson will continue to report to Grindstaff, who is retiring at the end of June, when APG’s Southern Wisconsin Sales Manager Missy Feiler will succeed Grindstaff as general manager.
Peterson has been a journalist in southern Wisconsin for more than 40 years, serving most of that time as an editor for Journal Communications overseeing the vast majority of the suburban newspapers in the metropolitan Milwaukee market.
