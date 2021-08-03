The Watertown Riverfest Committee is seeking volunteers to assist in booths that sell food and beverage tickets. Both food and beverage ticket stands need six to eight volunteers to staff the 7 to 11 p.m. shift on Saturday, Aug. 14. In addition, several other shifts could use two or three additional volunteers.

“These shifts are typically fast-paced and the time goes by quickly,” according to Steve Zillmer, chairman of on-site sales.

Persons or groups who could help with those volunteer shifts or who are willing to help in other volunteer areas can contact Zillmer at sjzillmer@gmail.com.

Organizers are saying that it is critical that these shifts be filled for a smooth operation of the festival.

Recommended for you

Load comments