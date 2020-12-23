MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has scheduled a special election this spring to fill outgoing Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s seat and so far, Watertown’s John Jagler has officially declared his candidacy for the seat and fellow Republican Don Pridemore has indicated he plans to run, as well.
The deadline for filing nomination papers is Jan. 5, 2021 at 5 p.m. and a primary would be scheduled for Feb. 16, 2021.
Evers issued an executive order Tuesday scheduling the election for April 6, 2021 in southeastern Wisconsin’s 13th Senate District. The election will coincide with the state’s spring election.
Candidates can begin circulating nomination papers Tuesday. They must file them with state election officials by 5 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2021.
Pridemore served 10 years in the State Assembly from 2004-2015. Jagler was elected to Assembly’s 37th District and has worked there since 2012.
Fitzgerald, a Juneau Republican, won an open seat in Congress in November’s elections for retiring F. James Sensenbrenner’s seat.
Evers last week scheduled a special election for April 6 to fill Republican Rep. John Nygren’s seat. Nygren, co-chairman of the Legislature’s powerful finance committee, abruptly resigned on Dec. 1 to pursue unspecified opportunities in the private sector.
