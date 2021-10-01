Supervisor’s death ‘hard to accept’

JUNEAU — Jeff Schmitt, who was everyone’s common man, died Wednesday night leaving a void within the county board and a hole in many hearts across Dodge County.
Schmitt, 58, came dressed to many summer county board and committee meetings as if he just hopped out of his dump truck with a dirty, yellow fluorescent shirt, khaki shorts and work boots. During the winter months, he wore a ball cap and dressed in a heavy flannel work shirt, worn jeans and boots sometimes so covered with mud or grime he took them off before he walked into the fourth floor board room reserved for Dodge County supervisors.
He didn’t care about his hair standing up on end or what he was dressed in, but he was devoted to the taxpayers of Dodge County.
And Schmitt was never without words. The phrase, “At the end of the day…” would begin many of his talking points to the chagrin of some of his fellow supervisors.
When asked about her husband’s death, Patti Schmitt asked to postpone her comments for a few days.
Some board supervisors and county employees were already missing him Thursday.
Supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun, who is hardly ever without words, had trouble finding them Thursday afternoon.
“I think we are all deep in our thoughts today,” Guckenberger said. “Some people come into our lives and leave footprints on our hearts and we are never the same.”
Schmitt, who served on the county board for 13 years from 2004 to 2014 and then 2018 until present, also served on numerous Dodge County committees including insurance, inventory and purchasing, law enforcement, highway, human services and health board, executive committee, land resources and parks, taxation, finance, redistricting committees and the drainage board.
He was most recently serving on the executive, finance, redistricting and taxation committees and the drainage board.
If that wasn’t enough, Schmitt also served as the chairman for the Town of Beaver Dam. He was elected to the position in April, said Town of Beaver Dam Clerk Abby Klodowski Schultz.
“He was a supervisor for many years on the town board (before he was elected chair),” she said. “Jeff always had the backs of his fellow town board members, employees and residents. He represented the Town of Beaver Dam for decades and we are grateful for his service. Even when he showed up to a meeting 12 minutes late with boots untied, covered in evidence of a day’s hard work, and his hair sticking straight up, he effectively ran meetings and was a huge asset with his plethora of knowledge in all arenas. He will be greatly missed.”
Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson agreed. She said Schmitt’s death was “hard to accept.”
“Jeff was a friend of my husband and me before he became a county supervisor so his passing is personal,” Gibson said. “Jeff and I were very blunt and honest with each other when it came to county business. We didn’t always see eye-to-eye, but we respected each other’s opinions and didn’t let that get in the way of our friendship. His passing is a large loss to the county, his business, the Town of Beaver Dam and to the many, many friends and large family he had. My prayers are with his family.”
Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke echoed those sentiments.
“Jeff was highly respected. He could be counted on to share his wealth of knowledge and ideas,” Mielke said. “He was passionate for doing what was right for his constituents and the county. He will be missed.”
Supervisor Jeff Berres of Watertown said he will miss his longtime friend.
“He was very knowledgeable and always looked out for the taxpayers of Dodge County,” Berres said. “His passing is a complete loss to the area and the county. He was a rock star. He knew how to communicate with all types of people while being himself. He didn’t pretend to be anyone else. He was always true to himself and others.”
Supervisor Cathy Houchin of Watertown said the same.
“His wealth of knowledge will certainly be missed,” she said. “He knew so much about excavating and land and water resources. We will never replace Jeff Schmitt.”
