HUSTISFORD — With seven days before the Hustisford School District opens its doors to students, district administrator Heather Cramer told school board members Monday night “everything is moving smoothly.”
“The principals are moving forward with what they need to prepare for the start of the school year,” she said. “The classrooms at the elementary, junior and high school levels are all set up and ready to go.”
Cramer said the district’s parents can expect a video of how students are should enter the buildings and the logistics they need to follow for everyone’s safety.
Hustisford School Board President John Bohonek said no matter how much the district prepares its plans are likely to change from day to day.
The district also decided, by a 6-1 vote, to go ahead with its fall sports season, which begins Sept. 7.
The lone dissenting vote came from board member David Strysick, who said he was following what the larger college football conferences like the Big 10 did and canceled their fall sports season.
“I’m just not comfortable with it,” Strysick said. “I’m looking at the safety of the students involved.”
Before the vote, Hustisford High School senior Allison Noll, who plays as a setter for the school’s volleyball team, urged the board to consider approving fall sports.
“This is a decision that will effect athletes both mentally and physically,” Noll said. “Some of our best memories and experiences are made on the court or field with our teammates and that is something that should never be taken away.”
She also said the WIAA voted 11-0 when it decided to allow schools to play sports this fall.
“This decision included input from several doctors and other experts in sports medicine,” she said. “I would really really like you to put yourself in our shoes when you are making your decision.”
Hustisford High School Varsity Volleyball Coach Alan Capps agreed.
“I know you have a hard decision before you,” he said. “This last summer I ran a volleyball clinic. The kids came, played and cried after it because it’s a game they love to play. They need to have that outlet,” Capps said. “I make a promise to you. I am not giving you any lip service. I will make it safe for our athletes so our girls can play. I promise you I will do everything I can to come up with a plan before the first practice to make it as safe as I can for our district, students and players. I will make you proud.”
Following the vote, Noll said she was happy and anxious to get back on the court.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “It means a lot.”
Bohonek said, “This is one of those types of decisions you make and you’re not going to make everyone happy. How can I make decisions for students to be a certain way in the classroom, but then agree on sports for the district? The WIAA covered their behinds very well here. They made all kinds of options available to school districts, but they didn’t come down with just one mandate for us.
“COVID is a virus. It’s going to hit this school. It’s going to hit every school,” he said. “It’s just the question of when it hits.”
Despite their vote to approve fall sports, Cramer said the Dodge County Public Health Department can override the decision.
