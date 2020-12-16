MADISON — A joint hearing of the Assembly and Senate Committees on Campaigns and Elections was held at the Wisconsin State Capitol Friday to review election concerns related to the 2020 General Election in November. After watching the majority of the hearing, state Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R–Oconomowoc, said it gave her many concerns.
“The joint hearing by the Assembly and Senate Committees on Campaigns and Elections in review of the 2020 election offered a disturbing display of election irregularities,” Dittrich said. “The first-hand testimony by a wide range of individuals cannot be ignored.”
She said some of the most startling concerns to come forward in the hearing that must be addressed by the legislature include alleged:
• Lack of consequences for those in authority who refuse to obey existing law.
• Multiple unsupervised drop-boxes for ballots unevenly distributed throughout the state.
• Inconsistent procedures from municipality to municipality.
• Elder abuse in long-term care facilities.
• Bullying of campaign observers.
• Unprosecuted electioneering at polling locations.
• Improper checking of ineligible voter rolls on election day.
• Improper removal of deceased and relocated voters from the voter rolls.
• Uneven application of decisions towards one political party inherent in the operational structure of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
“Sadly, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle treated those testifying with disdain and personal attacks,” Dittrich said. “Yet, I would contend that the integrity of the vote should be of concern to every voter who cares about their basic rights as an American citizen. Rather than discrediting testimony because of a person’s presidential choice, legislators must take seriously all procedural irregularities brought forth by our fellow Wisconsinites.”
