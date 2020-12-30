Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
Thursday at 2:44 a.m. to the 200 block of Airpark Drive for a male.
Thursday at 10:23 a.m. to the 0 block of William Street for a female.
Thursday at 1:44 p.m. to the 500 block of Bernard Street for a male.
Thursday at 1:55 p.m. to the N8000 block of Airport Road for a male.
Thursday at 4:31 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
Thursday at 5:09 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
Thursday at 8:32 p.m. to the 500 block of Clyman Street for a male.
Thursday at 10:27 p.m. to the 400 block of Janet Lane for a female.
Thursday at 11:57 p.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court for a lift assist.
Friday at 7:54 a.m. to the 100 block of Scot Street for a female.
Friday at 8:37 a.m. to the 800 block of Richards Avenue for a male who was not transported.
Friday at 7:05 p.m. to the 100 block of Lynn Street for a male.
Saturday at 2:29 a.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace, but there was no treatment or transport.
Saturday at 3:02 a.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a female.
Saturday at 8:46 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
Saturday at 10:22 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female who was neither treated nor transported.
Saturday at 10:36 a.m. to the 200 block of Summit Avenue for a female who was neither treated nor transported.
Saturday at 12 p.m. to the 500 block of Bernard Street for a female who was neither treated nor transported.
Saturday at 1:49 p.m. to the 1100 block Boughton Street for a lift assist.
Saturday at 3:28 p.m. to the 200 block of North Monroe Street for a female.
Saturday at 7 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
Saturday at 8:33 p.m. to the intersection of Richards Avenue and Humboldt Street for a female involved in a multi-vehicle crash, but she was neither treated nor transported.
Saturday at 8:52 p.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a female.
Saturday at 10:44 p.m. to the 300 block of North 4th Street, but the call was cancelled en route.
Sunday at 3:03 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
Sunday at 10:05 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
Sunday at 5:34 p.m. to the 600 block of Wisconsin Street for a female.
Sunday at 8:52 p.m. to the 100 block of Fremont Street for a male.
Sunday at 8:55 p.m. to the 1000 block of South 3rd Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
