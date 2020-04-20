The Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins transportation workers and officials throughout the country in observing the annual National Work Zone Awareness Week April 20-24. Although there is no public kickoff event scheduled this year, the safe driving message remains as important as ever.
“Safe, efficient highways are critical to our economy. Road crews work very hard to improve the system for all of us,” said WisDOT Secretary-Designee Craig Thompson. “We all play a vital role in work zone safety through focused, attentive driving.”
In Wisconsin, work zones include major highway construction and rolling maintenance operations as well as emergency response, municipal projects, and utility work along local roads. Drivers and passengers make up the vast majority of those injured or killed in a work zone crash, but workers remain highly at risk as well.
There were more than 2,400 work zone crashes throughout the state in 2019, according to preliminary state figures. Work zone crashes in Wisconsin last year caused 899 injuries and 18 deaths.
Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field urges people to drive carefully in road construction and maintenance zones. The county’s message is part of the annual Work Zone Awareness Week.
“Road workers do an important job that benefits everyone, and just like anyone else, they want to make it home to their families at night,” said Field. “We ask that everyone stay alert and patient and, whenever you can do so safely, please give workers additional space to work.”
In Wisconsin, work zones include maintenance jobs such as crack-filling and pothole repair as well as major highway construction and rehabilitation. Work zones also include emergency response, utility work, municipal projects, and more – any time there are flashing lights, signs, barrels, or workers on the road.
Work Zone Awareness Week is sponsored by federal, state, and local transportation officials to draw attention to the safety needs of road workers during construction season. Generally, crashes occur when drivers speed through a work zone, do not pay attention to changing road conditions, run into other vehicles or highway equipment, or drive off the road completely.
Before hitting the road, drivers are encouraged to check 511 Wisconsin (511wi.gov and @511WI on Twitter) or use the 511 Wisconsin smartphone app for updates on road conditions and traffic flow.
