MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources invites organizations across Wisconsin to host free fishing events for the public on Free Fishing Weekend, June 4-5.
Fishing clubs, civic groups, churches, trade associations and municipal recreation departments are among the many types of groups the DNR encourages each year to provide free fishing events for all ages.
“Free Fishing Weekend is a great kick-off to the summer fishing season,” said Theresa Stabo, DNR angler outreach coordinator. “We are excited to share the joy of fishing with people who have never fished before and reintroduce it to those who have taken a hiatus from the sport. The beautiful waters of Wisconsin in early summer are an ideal time and place to do that.”
During Free Fishing Weekend, all Wisconsin waters are open to residents and non-residents to fish without a license or trout or salmon stamp. However, organizations hosting free fishing events should note that all fishing regulations, including size and bag limits and species restrictions, will be enforced.
Organizations planning an event can borrow basic panfishing gear for their event from one of 52 tackle loaner sites around the state. Almost half of the sites are at state parks located on water, making it easy for groups to pick up loaner gear and fish in one location.
The DNR encourages organizations to consider a state park as a site for free fishing events. Contact park staff to arrange the event.
June 4-5 is also Free Fun Weekend, when state park admission fees and trail passes are waived.
Organizations are invited to register their events with the DNR for additional promotion to the public. After registering, organizations can request materials to hand out at their events, like fishing regulations, fish wildcards and posters.
