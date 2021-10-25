This week’s “10 Questions” subject is a man who makes his living lurking in the darkness of that magical, 108-year-old, downtown Watertown institution the Towne Cinema, as he coordinates and presents the diverse array of movies the community enjoys there each week.
Towne Cinema General Manager Matt Sampon, 42, has spent the past dozen years working at the theater after cutting his movie business teeth in Waukesha at a now-defunct Blockbuster.
Sampon’s passion for his job at the historic cinema here is evident, as he and his colleagues have undertaken upgrades in technology in the projection booth in recent years and have also have been able to just plain keep the theater alive through the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.
With the same enthusiasm he shows in his work at the theater — doing everything from overseeing the operation of the movie house, to selling its famous popcorn — Sampon fielded this week’s “10 Questions.”
1.) You have a long weekend and you have the theater to yourself. What 10 movies would you watch?
“This is a GREAT question! Way better than, ‘What’s your favorite movie?’ Well, I would want a little variety. In no particular order, I would go, ‘The Big Lebowski,’ ‘The Raid 2,’ ‘Field of Dreams,’ ‘LA Confidential,’ ‘High Fidelity,’ ‘Grand Budapest Hotel,’ ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ ‘Deadpool.’ ‘The Birdcage’ and Pixar’s ‘Inside Out.’”
2.) What is Hollywood doing these days that you like?
“Hollywood, as a whole, is trying its best to keep the theaters afloat and keep entertaining people through both the big screen and our TV’s. What I have noticed is the production budget of some of these TV series that are streaming, or just playing on cable. Disney Plus, most notably with “Loki,” “Falcon” and the “Winter Soldier” and “Wanda Vision,” has spent a ton of money to make each episode feel like it’s the quality of a full feature film.”
3.) What could Hollywood be doing better in 2021 in terms of making movies?
“I think Hollywood needs to remember what the movie theaters mean to the people and to their own bottom lines. By streaming everything the same time as the movie theater is playing a movie, it hurts our industry and makes it even easier to build a case for streaming to be the premier way of (releasing movies).”
4.) Many old theaters are rumored to be haunted. Does the Towne Cinema have a ghost?
“Oh, that’s a great question. When I first moved and took over the theater, I was told about a couple of ‘ghosts’ here. One was called ‘The Tan Man,’ who may or may not have been Oscar, a former manager of the ‘Classic’ as it was called in the early 1950s. We did have a group from the Madison area that were professional ghost hunters, but after all was said and done, nothing conclusive was recorded. I, personally, like the thought of Oscar looking over the building and making sure I am doing my job correctly.”
5.) I seem to remember you like Bill Murray. Why?
“I’m a big Bill Murray fan. How can you not be? The guy has done so many wonderful movies that are a bunch of my favorites. Everything he has collaborated with Wes Anderson on — ‘ Life Aquatic,’ ‘Royal Tenenbaums’ and movies from before that, like ‘What About Bob,’ and ‘Ghostbusters,’ are some of my favorites of all time. You read so many great stories about ways that he has made someone’s day by crashing a wedding, or giving to a charity that was not meant as a media stunt. He’s the man.”
6.) People can sit at home and watch movies. What makes going to the theater special?
“I think, especially now, in the age of streaming and on-demand viewing, it’s important to remember the nostalgia that a theater can create for you. Being in a room with other people that are looking for the same thing as you — to be entertained and sharing that experience is something you can’t mimic at home. The picture and the sound, in most cases, can be recreated, but can you get the smell of that freshly popped popcorn? Can you have that interaction with a fellow movie lover like myself, or one of my staff to talk about movies after the end credits have stopped rolling? You just can’t have that experience in your own home. I make it my personal mission to make sure that everyone has an experience that they enjoyed so much that there is no way they wouldn’t come back when that next big movie comes out.”
7.) Popcorn or candy when you are watching a movie?
“OK, well popcorn for sure. We have the area’s best popcorn, in my totally unbiased opinion!”
8.) Was “Star Wars” a big influence on you?
“I had the toys! I watched the movies constantly on VHS and now the new ones are big draws for crowds at the theater, so I would say it has quite an influence on me.”
9.) You just showed Clint Eastwood’s latest movie, “Cry Macho” that he made at the age of 91. What is your opinion of Clint and his professional longevity?
“I am pretty sure he’s in better shape than I am, so I have nothing to say about him doing his own stunts or not! I think this movie was a little softer than his movies of late, but I still enjoyed it. He’s made so many movies that were great and relevant and I really hope that he has the chance to do more.”
10.) Do you prefer to sit in the front of the theater, the back, or in the middle?
“I don’t have ‘a spot.’ When it’s just me in the theater, I will be in the middle. But when other people are there, I sit in the back row, on the left, so my big head isn’t in anyone’s way.”
