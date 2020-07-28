JUNEAU — Despite the cancellation of numerous high school graduations across the U.S. this spring, Dodgeland High School seniors participated in their special ceremony Saturday in the school’s gym.
Sixty-seven students graduated from Dodgeland High School with 61 of them present for the ceremony; Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was held in person with students sitting six feet apart from one another.
Dodgeland High School Valedictorian Josephine Schall admitted she struggled for the past month preparing her speech for graduation.
“I knew it would be impossible not to address the reason this ceremony is far from what we imagined,” Schall said. “With that said, I could talk about the cancellation of activities and events we had looked forward to for years or about the positive character building we’ve all endured at the hands of this shared struggle, but in doing so, I would feel insincere in not expressing what’s really been on my mind, and I’m sure some of yours as well.
“I think it’s worthwhile to discuss a darker truth revealed by reactions to both the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement; that is, the unfortunately common willful ignorance and unwillingness to change that prioritizes comfort and a false sense of normalcy over human lives,” Schall said. “It’s disconcerting, to say the least, that we are graduating into a world where a prevalent attitude is to deny the existence of problems rather than acknowledging and solving them.”
She praised her classmates for remaining passionate about their ideals and opening themselves up to accepting new ones.
“I recently read a Facebook post by an adult in the Dodgeland community claiming that our generation is ‘mouthy,’” Schall said. “While this appeared in a negative context, I take pride in the fact that we are making our voices heard. Furthermore, it motivates me to thank the parents and family members who do encourage us to be outspoken. However, we especially owe our ability to effectively voice and defend our ideas to the educators who have taught, supported, challenged, and most importantly inspired us.”
Shall urged her fellow classmates to continue using their “unique skills, passions and voices to make the world a better place.”
Dodgeland High School Salutatorian Kaitlin Pickart said “showing up” is half the battle to reaching one’s goals.
“Rising to the occasion can be scary and uncertain, but it forces you to grow as a person, which is something we should all strive for,” she said. “Always showing up and giving it your all, especially when you don’t want to or you’re afraid to, is something that is so important, for not only the task at hand but for all the challenges life will throw at you. Right now, as we leave high school and have the freedom to choose our next steps, is the perfect time to start showing up – for yourself, your goals, your dreams and your future.”
Pickart told her classmates to think of what they want to become in life and pursue it.
“Whether that be through the military, a career in the trades, the result of earning a degree from a university or using your skills and entering the workforce, continue to rise up and meet the things that scare you, challenge you and intimidate you,” she said. “Think about the person you want to be and the things you want to do in this life, and start working to make those dreams your reality.”
