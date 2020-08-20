JUNEAU — One of the benchmarks of the Dodge County Safe Restart Plan has been downgraded.
On Monday, county health officials moved the cases indicator – which is a metric that tracks the trajectory of positive COVID-19 cases as a percentage of total tests – from “proceed with caution” to “of concern,” essentially going from yellow to red. The reason for the change was the upward trajectory of the rolling average of positive tests for the last two weeks. There are five components that comprise Phase Two. Right now, Dodge County has an increase in COVID-19 cases, but it’s performing well in its testing, care and PPE materials, but it is falling short in its tracing ability.
Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer said Tuesday night at the Dodge County Board meeting they witnessed three straight days of a positive percentage greater than five and a weekly average above 10. Tuesday’s percentage of positive tests was at 5.16-percent while the weekly average from Aug. 9-15 was just over 12%. The previous week, it was at 8 percent.
Sauer said of the 112 positive tests last week 34 people reported attending a large gathering, party or meeting with people from outside their home. She says large gatherings is driving the upward trajectory of positive tests since the beginning of August. Those gatherings include weddings, golf outings, bridal or baby showers as well as establishments that hosted music events.
The three-phase Safe Restart Plan offers guidelines during the pandemic using benchmark criteria to determine recommendations for business, government and the public as it relates to social gatherings, face mask usage, physical distancing and seating in restaurants, among other things. Currently, Dodge County is in Phase Two. This indicates the county is in excellent shape when it comes to PPE, testing and hospital capacity. Contact tracing has a lesser status of “proceed with caution.”
More information is available at the Dodge County website: www.co.dodge.wi.gov or https://www.co.dodge.wi.gov/home/showdocument?id=39880
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.