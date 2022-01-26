The Jefferson County Chiefs and Sheriff Association named Detective Ben Miller of the Watertown Police Department and Jenn Christian of Lake Mills as its officer of the year and citizen of the year, respectively, at its annual awards banquet Thursday, with several other honors bestowed.
Miller, currently assigned to the Jefferson County Drug Task Force, was selected as law enforcement officer of the year, with nominating Capt. Dave Brower, also of the Watertown Police Department, writing, in part, that, since joining the force in 2016, Miller, “has been an excellent asset to our city, and since 2020 he has extended that excellence into his work with the drug task force.”
Brower said that Miller has excelled at a much faster pace than is common for a young officer and in his career he has already accomplished work that a seasoned veteran would be proud to call his or her own.
Brower said that, after only a year and half on the task force, Miller has exhibited exceptional self-motivation, dedication and skill.
“His rate of success at arresting drug criminals and seizing drugs has been stellar and in addition to that, he has been extraordinarily able to, ’think outside the box’ when it comes to making a difference in the drug problem in our community,” Brower wrote.
In addition to being able to think outside the box, Brower said that Miller excels at “regular drug work, arresting dealers and seizing a variety of drugs in large quantities.”
His work, according to Brower, has led to the seizure of drugs of “disturbing street values,” sometimes as high as $250,000 at a time and frequently, firearms have been found and seized — on one occasion 13 of them at a single warrant execution.
Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck and Officer Jessica Johnson each recommended Christian as Citizen of the Year, in part, for her hard work and dedication to the Lake Mills Citizen Police Academy Alumni.
They said that in 2021, the police department held its first Citizen Police Academy and Christian was one of the first citizens to sign up.
“She participated in all events with great enthusiasm,” they wrote, adding Christian has gone on to take the lead in establishing an alumni association for the academy.
“She shows her compassion for members of the department through friendship and occasionally dropping off cookies from Crumbl Cookie. Because of her kindness and support, we know that we have an advocate, but more importantly, a trusted friend,” Selck and Johnson wrote, adding she is also a leader in the community.
Along with those honorees, the group named Rachel Schloesser of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as its support staff member of the year. Mitch Eveland of the Lake Mills Market was recognized for community excellence, while Mindy Fry of the Watertown Police Department received the president’s award.
Deputy Dylan Agnew of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was named Crisis Intervention Training Officer of the Year and Officer Daniel Hefty of the Fort Atkinson Police Department was named CIT Officer of the Year for Youth.
