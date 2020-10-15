JUNEAU — The party will go on.
Following the Juneau Police Department’s lead, Juneau Common Council members Tuesday agreed to a request from the Barrel House Saloon and Eatery, The 1850’s Inn, Juneau Lanes, Simple Bar and Grill, and the American Legion Post No. 15 to hold a Halloween block party with extended business premises.
Juneau Police Chief Dave Beal said the four establishments and the American Legion can use the sidewalk on East Oak Street in front of their establishments from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 31.
“It’s important to note the City of Juneau is not promoting social gatherings,” Beal said. “We recognize the fact that these businesses are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The key is allowing the extension of their premises so individuals can social distance properly. We’re not promoting mass gatherings as a city.”
In other business, the Juneau Police Department, 128 E. Cross St., is hosting a Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24. The department will accept all prescription (controlled and non-controlled substances) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.
