JEFFERSON — With a solar energy component included, the City of Jefferson will undertake a project that will improve and repair the Jefferson fire and EMS station at a cost of approximately $390,000 in 2021.
At the Jefferson Common Council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Dale Oppermann acknowledged the city’s dedication to the concept of solar energy and renewable energy in general.
Oppermann said the city’s support of renewable energy is a positive thing in many ways and even leads to people wanting to move to such an environment to live and work.
“Jefferson should be known as a ‘solar city’ and that is the side benefit of this,” Oppermann said. “We should look at this project as having multiple values.”
The work to be performed at the fire station includes hose-tower repair, interior garage-drain repairs and improvements to an outside approach-apron concrete slab. There will also be exterior building repair and maintenance, as well as front elevation modifications.
The city’s facilities committee reviewed the needs of the fire department and recommended approval of the project to the common council.
The council also approved the hiring of Building Envelope Professional Group LLC to design the project and prepare construction specifications for bidding.
Building Envelope Professional Group LLC will be paid $35,178 for its work.
City officials said Jefferson will finance the fire station improvements using the proceeds of a general obligation bond issue, or the proceeds of an alternative loan instrument.
The council also agreed to hire Maas Bros. Construction Co. Inc. as construction manager for the fire station project.
Maas will be hired at a cost equal to 10% of the total project cost, which is estimated at $34,378 and a general condition fee, including construction inspection and supervision, estimated at $36,000.
The rooftop solar electrical system was addressed Tuesday night and Sunvest Solar Inc. was hired to design the installation.
The Jefferson Facilities Committee recommended that the solar electric system be installed on the rooftop of the Jefferson EMS Facility and that Sunvest should prepare bidding specifications for the work. The council agreed.
These include system sizing based on currently available solar modules, basic system design, a recommended price range, assistance with a Focus on Energy incentive application submittal and follow-up, WPPI Energy non-profit incentive application and follow-up and a Renew Wisconsin “Solar for Good” application submittal and follow-up.
Sunvest will be hired at a cost of $4,150 to design the solar electric system to be roof-top installed at the Jefferson EMS Facility.
