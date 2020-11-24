The Watertown Common Council is expected to pass its 2021 budget at 7 tonight.
In the city’s proposed 2021 budget, the city would have total expenditures of $17,788,817, which is up $329,615 from $17,459,202 in 2020.
Residents who live in Jefferson County, would see a 21 cent increase to $10.96 per $1,000 of assessed value. Those residents in Dodge County will also see an increase in their tax rates, which is 34 cents higher or $11.12 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The tax levy is also expected to increase to $14,325,000, a jump of 2.94% or $409,882 from last year’s tax levy of $13,915,118.
To balance the 2021 budget, council members agreed to take $131,063 from reserves. The city is projected to have approximately $6.7 million in its reserves, by the end of 2021.
