JUNEAU — A windy and chilly Wednesday morning added to the solemn occasion of a select few from Dodge County, who paid tribute to their fallen comrades at the annual Dodge County Police Memorial Day.
Mary Wendel, a Wisconsin corrections field supervisor and president of the Dodge County Law Enforcement Association, was joined by Waupun Police Chief Scott Louden, DCLEA vice president; Juneau Police Chief David Beal, DCLEA secretary/treasurer; and Horicon Police Chief Joseph Adamson, DCLEA member and chairman of the law enforcement memorial event.
“We usually have a very large program with a speaker and a lunch, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to keep it small,” Wendel said. “We still wanted to do something for those who died in the line of service. They’re gone, but not forgotten.”
Beal echoed those same sentiments.
“On account of COVID-19, we just went with the DCLEA Executive Committee and the chairman, who organizes the event each year,” Beal said. “We wanted to keep each other safe through social distancing, but we believed it was our duty to pay tribute to these fallen officers.”
He said typically the event draws nearly 100 law enforcement officers throughout Dodge County for its speaker and the lunch that follows.
“Police Week is a time when we as a country come together and honor those brave men and women in law enforcement who have lost their lives while serving their communities,” Beal said. “We also recognize the tremendous sacrifices that law enforcement officers make every day. While Police Week is typically a time to come together to share memories and stories and honor our friends who have made the ultimate sacrifice, the impacts of COVID-19 have required us to do something different.”
Although Wednesday’s solemn tribute did not have a speaker, Adamson read the names of seven officers killed in Dodge County in more than a century of service.
The individuals remembered included: Marshall William Gibson, who died in 1882; Hugo Lisko, a member of the motor police who died in a crash in 1926; Officer Kurth Bentz, a member of the motor police who died in a crash in 1936; Horicon Police Chief Charles Liebenow Sr., who was shot and killed in Horicon in 1941; Sheriff Herbert Schwantes, who died of a heart attack in the jail in 1954; Detective Donley Dye, who died of a heart attack in 1978; and Gary Maas, who was killed in Yuma, Ariz., in 1986 during a shootout. He was a native of Horicon.
Wendel said it is her hope she and the other DCLEA executive members could hold a memorial event for the fallen officers at a later time.
