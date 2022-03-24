Lindborg Award honors building preservation efforts

LEFT: The Main Street Café annex at 114 E. Main St., received the William P. Lindborg Award for Historic Preservation honorable mention for facade improvement. RIGHT: OKG Properties was presented with the 2021 William P. Lindborg Award for Historic Preservation for the façade improvement at 116 W. Main St.
Two Watertown downtown property owners were honored Saturday for the outstanding beautification of their commercial building facades.
Brian Konz, of OKG Properties, was presented with the 2021 William P. Lindborg Award for Historic Preservation for the façade improvement at 116 W. Main St. He co-owns with Bill Oswald.
Adil Limani, owner of the Main Street Café annex at 114 E. Main St., received the award for honorable mention.
The Lindborg award was created in 2020 by the Watertown Historic Preservation & Downtown Design Commission to recognize outstanding efforts to preserve and beautify commercial historic building facades in the community. The award is named in honor of Lindborg, of California, who in 2014 purchased the historic Schempf Bros. Department Store building located at 207-209 E. Main St. in downtown Watertown.
He then began a multi-year restoration of the landmark property.
Lindborg, city officials, and members of the commission were on hand to present the awards on Saturday.
For a property to be eligible for consideration, all façade work must be completed within the preceding calendar year and have a minimum investment value of $5,000.
The recipients are selected by members of the Historic Preservation Commission.
