WAUPUN — A Dodge County prison has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases among its staff members, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Over the last two weeks, Dodge Correctional went from 23 confirmed cases to 42. The facility has had 177 inmates test positive with 36 active cases; 141 have recovered.
The Wisconsin National Guard was on site Monday conducting site-based testing and will be at Fox Lake Correctional Thursday. The Fox Lake prison has had no coronavirus cases among the 1,500 inmates tested while 10 employees have had the virus.
At Waupun Correctional, all of the 228 inmates reported to have COVID-19 have recovered; more than 200 of those cases were reported in early June. The facility has had 30 staff members test positive.
John C. Burke Correctional Center has no cases among inmates, but two staff members have had the coronavirus.
As of Monday, there were a total of 505 positive cases among correctional staff statewide with 150 of them active. The DOC has reported 355 prison staff as recovered.
In another massive COVID-19 outbreak in a Wisconsin prison, Oshkosh Correctional Institution had more than 300 active cases among inmates Monday, the state Department of Corrections reported.
The huge surge in cases comes as Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution also on Monday had 437 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates — the largest outbreak at a Wisconsin prison yet.
COVID-19 outbreak at Kettle Moraine prison tops 260 active cases, Wisconsin DOC reported.
Oshkosh Correctional, which has a large number of elderly inmates, is Wisconsin’s most populous prison with 1,964 prisoners as of Friday. On Monday, DOC reported the medium-security had 341 active COVID-19 cases among prisoners.
Among DOC staff, 37 employees at Oshkosh Correctional have self-reported testing positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, as of Monday.
DOC’s policy is for infected prisoners to be isolated and medically cared for, and exposed inmates to be quarantined. Infected staff are directed to stay home and self-quarantine.
