FOX LAKE — The body of an adult male occupant of a canoe that went missing Thursday on Fox Lake had not been recovered as of late Saturday afternoon, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
The search was called off around 4:30 p.m. Saturday by the dive and boat teams due to high wind conditions on the lake. The conditions make dive operations difficult and dangerous to diving personnel.
According to WITI television in Milwaukee, the search is for 36-year-old Beau Krantz of Dodge County. He went missing when the canoe he was in with his girlfriend Alicia Johnson, capsized on Fox Lake. The male is believed to be a resident of rural Fox Lake.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a canoe had capsized and two people were in the water, yelling for help, near the north shore of Fox Lake. First arriving deputies were able to determine at least one person was above the water, but a second victim could not be seen. An adult female, of rural Fox Lake, was recovered from the water and transported to an area hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office reported.
Neither occupant was wearing a personal flotation device, according to sheriff’s officials.
Searches were to continue, but the extent of the searches and the times and dates of the searches will not be shared with the public, according to a press release from Dodge County officials.
The Town of Fox Lake boat launch at Blackhawk Trail was being used as a command post and staging area and public access to that landing is restricted.
Assisting the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in the search is the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Fox Lake Fire Department, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
