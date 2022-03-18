Spring break family bingo — Each participant will receive one bingo packet. Participants may play 10 rounds. Refreshments will be available. Prizes will be awarded during each bingo round. Event is March 29 at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Entrance fee of $3 per participant. Pre-registration for this event is required by March 28 at noon.
Rock painting – Participants in this program will use acrylic paint and paint pens to design painted rocks. They will learn how to create animals, patterns, or just about anything. Rocks can be kept, shared with friends or hidden in the community. This takes place at the Watertown Senior and Community Center on March 21 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and is open to participants ages 10 and older. Fee is $20.
Youth baseball/girls fast pitch softball registration — Watertown Parks & Recreation Department provides kids ages 5 to 14 the opportunity to participate in summer baseball and girls fastpitch softball. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Registration deadline is April 4.
Spring youth soccer (4K through Grade 8) — Games will be held at the Brandt/Quirk Soccer Complex. 4K kickers are set to begin April 23. Registration deadline is April 11 for 4K Soccer.
Masters of Science – Join the group as its members become young scientists and make slime, experiment with candy and soda, mix food coloring for projects and just have some fun with science. It all takes place on March 28 from 10 a.m to noon at the Watertown Senior and Community Center and is for kids ages 9 and older. There is no fee for this event. Pre-registration is required.
Friday crafternoon fun — Friendship bracelets, rock painting and other crafts will be available during this “crafternoon” of fun. It’s Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. For kids ages 10 and older. There is no fee for this event. Pre-registration is required.
Learn magic with Glen Gerard — Professional magician Glen Gerard teaches stunning magic tricks that you can perform with items around the home. Students will learn sleight of hand, misdirection and showmanship. Fool your friends and family with magic and be a hit at any event. Glen Gerard has performed on cruise ships and in both Branson, Missouri and Las Vegas, Nevada. Takes place on Wednesday, March 30 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center and is for ages 9 through adult. Fee is $15. Pre-registration is required.
Family fun day — Families will enjoy a variety of activities and have fun playing inside together during this time off from school. Come to the city’s Fitness Center and play some corn hole, participate in relay races and enjoy a variety of other fun games. The event is April 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. There is no fee for this event. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged.
Adult summer softball leagues — The department is currently accepting team registration for its Adult Summer Softball Leagues. Continental and EZ Pace Leagues are on Monday nights, May through August. Deadline to submit team fees and rosters is April 18.
Registration — Many classes and courses require registration at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. For online registration go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. For in-person registration, visit the Park and Recreation Department Office at 514 S. First St. Check the Facebook page (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) in case of cancellations. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
