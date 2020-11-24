TOWN OF SHIELDS — Five Town of Shields residents adopted a resolution Monday to allow the town to exceed its levy limit.
Town of Shields Clerk Susan Johnson said Tuesday the decision to exceed the town’s levy limit was based on the 2018-19 overspending of $7,763 from the highway maintenance budget. She said in the budget year of 2019-20 the Town of Shields did its lion’s share of their needed highway work, which also includes cutting brush and lawn maintenance.
“In 2018, we didn’t spend a lot, but we still went over so we had to make up for it,” she said. “Otherwise, we are penalized by the state for it, which affects the amount of money we receive from the state.”
Under state law, the maximum levy for the tax to be imposed for the fiscal year 2021 is limited to $158,025. The electors decided to exceed this levy limit in 2021 by 4.9%, which results in a levy of $165,698, and on an ongoing basis include the increase of $7,673 for each coming fiscal year.
With the resolution adopted, the town’s tax levy in 2020 will be collected in 2021 in the amount of $165,698, Johnson said.
She said in 2021 the Town of Shields could spend approximately $143,000 out of its highway maintenance fund on roadwork, mowing and brush cutting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.