JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek school district has set an official ribbon cutting ceremony next month for the new elementary school, which opened in mid-September.
The completion of the elementary school is the culmination of a long-term facilities upgrade endeavor on the part of school district, spanning several decades and multiple school referendums.
In the late 1990s the school district purchased land along County Highway B at the edge of the village as a potential site for new school facilities.
In 2014, the community passed a referendum authorizing the construction of a new middle/high school on that site. The new school drew attention from across the state and beyond due to its unique construction — a series of connected domes which promised to provide energy efficiency as well as keeping the overall project price tag down.
All along, district planners envisioned constructing a new elementary school on that site as well, utilizing the same distinctive building style.
In April of 2020, the district approved a referendum to construct new elementary classrooms to complete the one-site Johnson Creek school campus.
“Thanks to the support of the community, the Johnson Creek School District has made the vision a reality,” said Mike Garvey, superintendent of the Johnson Creek schools.
Garvey also credited the support of the “One Team, One Dream” campaign, which has funded the athletic facilities on the new site through donations, sponsorships and fundraisers without having to rely on local tax dollars.
With the final touches in place on the new elementary school finishing out the completed Johnson Creek school campus, Garvey and the Johnson Creek Board of Education has announced the date of a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the elementary addition.
Community members are welcome to attend the event, which will take place from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
An open house will run for two hours, and the official ribbon cutting will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the elementary entrance of the Johnson Creek Public School, located at 455 Aztalan St. in Johnson Creek.
Attendees are asked to park in the main parking lot in front of the school.
