JEFFERSON — Getting ready for the fall term, the School District of Jefferson Board of Education approved three hires at its Monday night meeting, held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first new staffer the district will be welcoming is Hannah Wittenberg of Franklin, who will serve as a school psychologist at West Elementary School and the middle school and/or high school.
Wittenberg received her bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 2017 with a major in child psychology and a minor in leadership.
She then went on to pursue her master's degree from the same institution, focusing on educational psychology. She is expected to graduate with that degree later this spring.
She expects to be applying for her Wisconsin education certification shortly.
School district officials noted that Wittenberg was the unanimous choice of the interview team, that she brought strong content knowledge to the table, as well as excellent communication skills and problem solving ability.
Wittenberg's references described her as kind and compassionate, committed to supporting educators, families and students, with a passion for working with students with complex needs in order to help everyone reach their full potential.
Also hired was Kyle Fast, who will fill a math teaching position at Jefferson High School.
Fast, from California, received his bachelor's degree from California State University-Stanislaus in 2004.
Most recently, he has spent almost six years as a high school principal at Turlock Christian High School.
For four years before that, he taught secondary mathematics (middle school through high school) and also served as a coach and worked in guidance/counseling.
He also served as associate director of Students International based in Costa Rica for six years.
He is qualified to coach basketball and football and to serve as a club advisor. He has been recommended for lunch duty.
School officials noted that they interviewed an initial round of candidates on April 15, then narrowed the field to three finalists who went before interview teams. Fast came out as the top candidate.
The third hire is Shelby Gahm, who will teach art at East Elementary School and Jefferson High School. She succeeds retiring Jefferson High School art teacher Lynn Weyer and will be taking fellow art teacher Julia Hardin's current duties at East.
A resident of Madison, Gahm received a bachelor's degree in the fine arts from Columbia College in Chicago in 2017 and was expected to finish up her licensure to teach art in Wisconsin through the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the spring.
She has served as a student teacher at West Middleton Elementary School, serving students from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.
The hiring committee deemed Gahm an "amazing" candidate. Her cooperating teacher called her a "natural at building strong relationships with students and staff" and another reference said she was very creative and developed engaging projects.
In other business, the board discussed summer school pay.
Earlier in the year, it had been proposed that summer school educators get a slight bump in pay to better align Jefferson with area districts.
However, given the current volatile situation with constantly changing needs due to the coronavirus pandemic, the administration brought forward its recommendation for no pay increase, which the board approved.
