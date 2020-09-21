JUNEAU — A former Waupun Correctional inmate accused of stabbing a prison guard multiple times made his initial appearance Thursday in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Gregg Phillips is facing charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide along with substantial battery and battery by prisoner stemming from the incident that happened on Christmas Eve. If convicted of just the attempted first degree intentional homicide charge, Phillips, 40, could face an additional 60 years in prison.
Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim set bond Thursday for Phillips at $100,000 with orders to not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victims. He must also not have any violent or abusive contact with anyone.
According to the criminal complaint, Phillips stabbed a prison guard in the upper back, neck and head with a shank in the recreational area.
Security cameras allegedly captured the incident and showed Phillips make a total of 26 stabbing motions towards the victim, who was able to deflect several of the strikes. A second correctional officer rushed to the attack and attempted to gain control over Phillips, but it wasn’t until a third guard arrived that the inmate was finally restrained, the complaint stated.
The corrections officer who was stabbed was taken to Waupun Memorial Hospital and then transported to UW Health University Hospital in Madison with 13 stab wounds. He was released from the hospital the following day. Another guard who assisted reported being bit on the wrist by Phillips. During the attack, Phillips was allegedly overheard saying, “It needed to be done. It didn’t matter who…it was just because he was a blue shirt” and that “a blue shirt needed to die.” Phillips was also reportedly laughing during the incident and just before it was over said, “I quit. I’m done,” the complaint stated.
Phillips, who is now incarcerated at Green Bay Correctional, was convicted in 2005 of killing his girlfriend and a bystander at the Comfort Suites in Oak Creek. A preliminary hearing for Phillips was scheduled for Oct. 1 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.