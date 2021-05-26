Area man makes initial appearance for taking $13,000 in metals from business

Robert Smith Jr.

JUNEAU — A 44-year-old man made his initial appearance Monday in Dodge County Circuit Court for taking thousands of dollars in metal from a Town of Emmet business.

Robert Smith Jr. of Iron Ridge, formally of Johnson Creek, faces a felony county of theft of movable property. If convicted, Smith faces a maximum of a $25,000 fine and 10 years in prison.

Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim ordered a $5,000 signature bond for Smith. Seim also ordered Smith not to have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the business, which was not named in the criminal complaint.

He allegedly stole cobalt and nickel that was valued at $13,424.50 in July 2019, the criminal complaint said.

According to the criminal complaint, Smith shifted blame to another individual when questioned by investigators and said he did not take anything, but video surveillance from the business, where Smith was employed at the time, reportedly captured the criminal acts, said investigators.

Smith has a review hearing scheduled for June 9 and a preliminary hearing slated for July 1. Both hearings will be held in Dodge County Circuit Court.

